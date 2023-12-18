Delhi's air quality moves from 'very poor' to 'poor' category, AQI stands at 296

Delhi woke up to foggy conditions on Monday morning as the air quality in the national capital persisted in the 'poor' category, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) data. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Air Quality Index (AQI) at IGI Airport (T3) was recorded at 338 at 7.00 am. The AQI in the New Moti Bagh area was recorded in the 'very poor' category at 334.

The overall AQI of Delhi stood at 296.

The air quality in Punjabi Bagh was recorded in the 'very poor' category at 362.

The AQI at Anand Vihar was not stated on the CPCB website, it stated, “insufficient data for computing AQI."

As per the CPCB, the AQI at Jahangpuri was recorded at 370. The air quality in Shadipur was 328, while it was 367 in the Wazirpur area of the national capital. Punjabi Bagh's AQI was 362 at 7 am today, 397 in Nehru Nagar, 351 in Ashok Vihar, 368 in Rohini, 367 in Bawana, and 370 in Mundka.

Earlier, Delhi recorded a temperature of 7 degrees Celsius at 5:30 am on Sunday.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good", 51 and 100 “satisfactory", 101 and 200 “moderate", 201 and 300 “poor", 301 and 400 “very poor", 401 and 450 “severe", and above 450 “severe-plus".

On Friday, Delhi registered its lowest minimum temperature of the season, reaching 4.9 degrees Celsius, a figure lower than Shimla's minimum temperature of 6.8 degrees Celsius.

As the temperature drops in Delhi, individuals are observed sitting by the bonfire, endeavouring to stay warm and some people take refuge at night.

New Delhi, Dec 17 (ANI): As temperature dips in the city, people take refuge at night shelter, in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI Photo)

Earlier on Wednesday, the Supreme Court emphasized the urgency of halting crop residue burning, adversely impacting air quality in the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR). The court urged state governments to implement measures to control pollution.

"Let us at least endeavour for the next winter to be a little better," a bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Sudhanshu Dhulia said. Crop burning "must stop," Justice Kaul said while underscoring the need for judicial monitoring to ensure people do not face the same scenario every winter, ANI reported.

(With inputs from ANI)

