Delhi AQI: Air quality worsens, in 'severe' category

Delhi's air quality remained in the "severe" category on Saturday with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 456.

Some areas like Jahangirpuri recorded "severe" levels of air pollution with the AQI at 458 at around 10 am. The AQI in Dwarka, Sector 8 was at 407, 380 in Najafgarh, 438 in Punjabi Bagh, 433 in Rohini.

The Ministry of Earth Sciences' air quality monitor, System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), said that some locations entered "severe" zone even though the wind speed over the national capital improved to around 8-10kmph through the day.

Amid a surge in rising pollution levels, SAFAR asked Delhiites to ensure:

1) Avoid all physical activity outdoors. Give a miss to walk today.

2) Stop any activity level if you experience any unusual coughing, chest discomfort, wheezing, breathing difficulty, or fatigue and consult Doctor.

3) If the room has windows, close them.

4) If the air conditioner provides a fresh air intake option, close it.

5) Avoid burning anything, such as wood, candles or even incense.

6) Keep the room clean – dont vacuum. Do wet mopping frequently.

7) Masks known as N-95 or P-100 respirators may only help if you go out.

8) Do not rely on dust masks for protection.

An AQI between 0-50 is marked good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 is moderate,201-300 is poor, 301-400 is very poor and 401-500 is considered severe.

Steps taken to combat pollution: Javadekar

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Friday said the Centre was taking all steps to combat air pollution in Delhi and other parts of north India ahead of the winter season.

"The government is taking all steps to combat air pollution in Delhi and north India. We will be using all the possible technological interventions towards it," he said.

The minister said stubble burning is an inexpensive way to get rid of agricultural waste but it severely affects air quality in Delhi and other northern states.

The minister also said polluting industries were being monitored 24/7, adding 6000 tons of debris and waste material generated at construction sites were being used to make tiles and paver blocks.

Some thermal power projects have been closed as part of this fight against pollution, he added.

