Delhi AQI at 329: Air quality worse than yesterday, remains 'very poor'2 min read . Updated: 09 Nov 2022, 09:55 AM IST
An AQI between 300 and 400 is said to be very poor and anything above 400-500 is considered as severe.
According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), Delhi's air quality remained in the "very poor" category on November 9 morning, with an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of 329. The city's overall AQI was 321 on November 8 morning.