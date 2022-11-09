Delhi AQI at 329: Air quality worse than yesterday, remains 'very poor'

At Delhi University, the AQI was 360, while at IIT Delhi, it was 306, which put them in the "very poor category". From 0 to 100, the air quality is good, from 100 to 200, it's moderate, from 200 to 300, it's poor, from 300 to 400, it's "very poor," and from 400 to 500 or higher, it's "severe."