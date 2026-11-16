Delhi AQI at 800 today: India’s capital ‘breathes poison’ as it ranks 6th among the world’s most polluted cities

Delhi’s live Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 800 on November 16 at 7:31 AM. The AQI.in dashboard classified the air as ‘hazardous’ on its US AQI scale. It reported smoky haze and a temperature of 19°C. Humidity stood at 58%, and the wind speed was 7.2 km/h.

PM2.5 stood at 476 micrograms per cubic metre, making the air pollution ‘severe’. PM10 was higher at 666 micrograms per cubic metre. AQI.in also flagged PM10 with an alert symbol. It measured carbon monoxide at 1,475 parts per billion. Nitrogen dioxide stood at 17 parts per billion. Sulphur dioxide was at five, and ozone was at three on the same scale.

Delhi’s November calendar showed hazardous readings on each of the first 14 days. The AQI climbed from 306 on November 1 to 461 on November 6. It reached 666 on November 9.

The calendar showed six straight days above 400 before the reading fell on 10 November. It fell to 346 the following day, then rose to 547 on November 12. The calendar then showed 452 on Friday and 435 on Saturday. Sunday’s reading fell to 284, still in the severe category.

Monday’s 800 came from the live readings. The daily average for Monday is awaited.

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The Delhi AQI flagged a high risk of symptoms from asthma and heart problems. AQI.in listed wheezing, chest tightness, persistent coughing and shortness of breath. The heart panel listed chest pain, severe tiredness, irregular heartbeats and difficulty breathing.

Most polluted cities in India Rohtak topped the live India ranking with an AQI of 1,125. Hisar followed at 1,038, and Bhiwani was 3rd at 1,025. Sirsa came 4th at 904, and Sonipat was 5th at 810. Haryana accounted for the first 5 spots and 7 of the top 10.

New Delhi ranked 6th in the India table. Rohtak’s reading was 325 points above New Delhi’s. Faridabad came 7th at 795, and Gurugram was 8th at 750. Noida ranked 9th with 714, and Bathinda ranked 10th with 700.

Delhi also had the highest AQI among the 8 metros. Kolkata was next at 219, followed by Mumbai at 191 and Bengaluru at 189. Hyderabad recorded 185, and Ahmedabad stood at 174. Chennai and Pune both showed 173. The city dashboard also placed New Delhi 6th in its global ranking.