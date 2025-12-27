Delhi AQI crosses 400 in several areas days after anti-pollution curbs lifted; dense fog warning issued

Days after the Rekha Gupta–led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) dispensation revoked stringent anti-pollution GRAP-4 measures in Delhi and neighbouring areas, air quality in the national capital plunged into the ‘severe’ category, with several areas breaching the 400 mark.

According to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) readings, multiple parts of the city recorded ‘Very Poor’ or ‘severe’ pollution levels. Patparganj registered an AQI of 432, while Shivaji Park recorded 400. Nehru Nagar reported the highest reading at 442, followed by Shadipur at 429. Sirifort logged an AQI of 402, and RK Puram recorded 412.

View full Image Patparganj registered an AQI of 432.

Earlier in the morning, Delhi’s air quality deteriorated sharply, slipping back into the ‘Very Poor’ category as the Air Quality Index (AQI) crossed 300 in several areas. Dense smog and fog trapped pollutants, cutting visibility and disrupting normal daily life.

Authorities are closely monitoring pollution levels and implementing measures such as the ‘No PUC, No Fuel’ rule to curb emissions and address the worsening situation.

The Commission for Air Quality Management has also enforced Stage III measures under the Graded Response Action Plan, including restrictions on construction work and certain industrial activities.

A combination of cold conditions, calm winds and thick fog continues to trap pollutants near the surface, leading to persistent haze and smog. This spell of poor air quality is expected to continue under prevailing weather patterns, prompting sustained monitoring and renewed calls for stricter pollution-control measures.

Under ‘Very Poor’ air quality conditions, people — particularly vulnerable groups such as children, the elderly and those with respiratory ailments — are advised to limit prolonged outdoor exposure and wear masks.

Earlier, the Delhi Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, cleared several key decisions aimed at strengthening the capital’s fight against pollution and improving environmental governance. Among these was the approval of an allocation of ₹100 crore for the rejuvenation of water bodies under the Delhi government. The national capital has around 1,000 water bodies, of which 160 fall under the Delhi government’s jurisdiction.