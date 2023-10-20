Delhi's air quality remains in 'moderate' category, AQI stands at 149
Delhi AQI: Some areas in the national capital record poor air quality with AQI ranging from 201 to 280.
The air quality in the National capital on Friday morning continued to be in the 'moderate' category with an Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 149, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR-India) data at 10 am showed. The overall AQI saw an increase as in the morning it was recorded at 117.