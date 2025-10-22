‘Monitor AQI, wear N95 mask — Ex-AIIMS Delhi director Dr Randeep Guleria shares tips to reduce air pollution risks

Delhi Air Pollution: As the Air Quality Index (AQI) remains in the 'very poor' category, increasing the risks of health problems, especially respiratory issues, the former director of AIIMS Delhi, Dr Randeep Guleria, on Wednesday said that those who have underlying respiratory conditions, need to be extra careful.

Guleria, who is also the Chairman of Internal Medicine, Respiratory and Sleep Medicine at Medanta The Medicity, noted that to some extent, the rising air pollution can be termed a public health emergency because it is going to lead to increased symptoms, with more people coming to the hospital.

“When the AQI drops to poor category, it means two things — those who have underlined chronic respiratory and heart disease will have a worsening of their condition, and they need to be extra careful. Sometimes, patients need to increase medication if they are taking a nebulizer,” Guleria told PTI.

He added that the data from AIIMS and other centers shows that rising pollution level leads to emergency visits of children and adults with respiratory symptoms in the subsequent 4 to 6 days.

‘Air pollution can affect lung growth in children’ There is data that suggests that every year we have such high levels of pollution, and if the population is getting exposed to that, it can affect lung growth in children and can predispose them to respiratory problems. It is like people living in an environment where they are continuously smoking, said Guleria.

‘Monitor AQI, wear N95 mask’ The former AIIMS director noted that those having underlying cardio-respiratory problems should monitor AQI, and only step out when the AQI is good. Stay at home. If you have to go out, wear a mask. An N95 mask is better than an ordinary mask.

“Those who do not have any underlying respiratory or heart problems, but are normal, can have chest congestion, chest tightness and breathing difficulties — especially the young and older age group people can have problems in difficulties.”

When to exercise amid rising pollution? If someone has to go for exercising, he should do it during the afternoon when the sun is out and when it's warm, so that pollution at ground level becomes less, says Guleria.

“Don't go out for exercise early in the morning or late in the evening because of cold air. When the sun comes out, ground level pollutants become very high."

Guleria also advised people that if you they have any breathing difficulties, discomfort or cough, they must consult the doctor.

New Delhi, Oct 22 (ANI): A view of the area around Akshardham Temple covered with smog as the Air Quality Index (AQI) deteriorates to 'Very Poor' category, in New Delhi on Wednesday.

High pollution levels can trigger heart attacks: Dr Naresh Trehan Meanwhile, Dr Naresh Trehan, Chairman and MD of Medanta - The Medicity, said that the recent spike in AQI beyond 500 is concerning, as it severely impacts people with asthma, heart disease, or hypertension.

“High pollution levels, caused by particulate matter and toxic gases, can trigger heart attacks, strokes, and respiratory distress,” said Trehan.

AQI levels An AQI between 0 and 50 is 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

Less pollution on Diwali this year: Rekha Gupta Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday said that the her government was taking all necessary steps with ‘greater alertness’ to curb pollution, adding, “The air pollution in the city on Diwali night was less this year as compared to the previous year.”