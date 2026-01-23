Delhi AQI: First rains of 2026 bring relief from toxic air, AQI improves to ‘satisfactory’ levels at IGI, Pusa Road

Delhi's AQI recorded significant improvement on Friday, with air quality at IGI, Pusa, Lodhi Road and Mandir Marg improving to ‘satisfactory’ levels following the first rain of the year. The AQI returned to the ‘201-300’ range after 10 days of toxic air.

The heavy rainfall on the morning of 23 January ended the prolonged dry spell. Delhi's average Air Quality Index (AQI) was 285 at 11:00 AM, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data. Out of 39 monitoring stations, 21 reported ‘poor’ AQI, 4 registered ‘moderate’ air quality and the rest 4 recorded ‘satisfactory’ levels. The change in weather came as a result of “intense western disturbance”, the India Meteorological Department said.

Delhi weather today The weather office issued an orange alert for heavy rains, valid until 1:13 PM. IMD's nowcast warning states, “Light to moderate intermittent rainfall accompanied with Moderate thunderstorm and lightning (30-50 Km/h gusty winds) is very likely to occur at most places of Delhi, NCR ( Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Bahadurgarh, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh).”

IMD forecasted a generally cloudy sky and predicted one or two spells of light rain in its latest weather forecast for 23 January. Predicting the possibility of thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds, it said, “Another spell of very light to light rain towards afternoon/evening. Shallow fog during morning hours.”

The weather office further noted that the maximum and minimum temperatures in the capital city are likely to be in the ranges of 18°C to 20°C and 11°C to 13°C, respectively. According to the Meteorological Department, the minimum temperature will be appreciably above normal by 3.1 to 5 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature will be below normal by 1.6 to 3 degrees Celsius.

Predicting downpour in neighbouring states, IMD in its 22 January press release stated, “Fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall over Punjab on 22nd & 23rd with isolated/scattered light to moderate rainfall over Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan on 22nd & 23rd and East Uttar Pradesh on 23rd & 24th January.”

Alerting about a fall in minimum temperatures by 5 to 6 degrees Celsius during the next 3 day, IMD said, “Thunderstorm activity accompanied with lightning & wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and Rajasthan on 22nd and 23rd; Uttarakhand, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh on 23 January.”