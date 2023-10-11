Delhi AQI: Gopal Rai hails ‘200 days of good air quality’, forms teams to tackle pollution at 13 hotspots
AAP-led Delhi government forms teams to improve air quality at 13 pollution hotspots. Action plans developed to mitigate local sources of air pollution. Interdepartmental teams established to address pollution issues
Delhi Environment Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Gopal Rai on Wednesday hailed the methods to combat air pollution in national capital Delhi that was taken up during the Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's governance. Delhi, famous for its annual problem of smog, and a bad air quality, saw more than 200 days of air quality this year, minister Rai informed.
At a press conference, Rai said specific action plans have been developed to identify and mitigate local sources of air pollution, with the goal of achieving an immediate improvement in air quality.
He said an inventory of pollution sources reveals that construction work, emissions from diesel vehicles, broken roads, and traffic congestion are the primary reasons for poor air quality at Anand Vihar.
Gopal Rai said, "Interdepartmental teams have been established to address these issues. We will deploy 12 mobile anti-smog guns to control dust pollution in the area."
Similarly, teams have been established to address pollution resulting from biomass burning and broken roads in Ashok Vihar.
The minister also highlighted that dumping of waste, construction projects, and traffic congestion are major contributors to pollution in Bawana.
In Mundka, road construction and traffic congestion significantly impact air quality, he said.
(With agency inputs)
