Delhi Environment Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Gopal Rai on Wednesday hailed the methods to combat air pollution in national capital Delhi that was taken up during the Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's governance. Delhi, famous for its annual problem of smog, and a bad air quality, saw more than 200 days of air quality this year, minister Rai informed.

“...Under the guidance of CM Arvind Kejriwal, the Delhi government is working on a war-footing against pollution. We are happy that this year there were more than 200 days of good air quality. In 2016, it was 109; last year it was 163; and this year, 200 days have been done now..." Gopal Rai told media persons.

Notably, in a study conducted by independent think tank Climate Trends and tech firm Respirer Living Sciences has said that Delhi remained the most polluted city in the country in the year ending September 30, with a PM2.5 concentration of 100.1 micrograms per cubic metre

Rai on Wednesday said the city government has formed interdepartmental teams to improve air quality at the 13 air pollution hotspots in the capital.

"To control pollution levels, which increase with the increase in winter, a winter action plan was announced for 13 hotspots by CM. After coordination with different agencies, an action plan has been made... A coordination team has been made of all the different agencies responsible, whose in-charge will be the DC of MCD. All will work to reduce the level of pollution..." Rai said.

The 13 identified hotspots are Narela, Bawana, Mundka, Wazirpur, Rohini, R K Puram, Okhla, Jahangirpuri, Anand Vihar, Punjabi Bagh, Mayapuri, Dwarka.

These hotspots were identified based on the annual average concentrations of PM10 and PM2.5 in these areas.

