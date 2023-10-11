Delhi Environment Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Gopal Rai on Wednesday hailed the methods to combat air pollution in national capital Delhi that was taken up during the Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's governance. Delhi, famous for its annual problem of smog, and a bad air quality, saw more than 200 days of air quality this year, minister Rai informed. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“...Under the guidance of CM Arvind Kejriwal, the Delhi government is working on a war-footing against pollution. We are happy that this year there were more than 200 days of good air quality. In 2016, it was 109; last year it was 163; and this year, 200 days have been done now..." Gopal Rai told media persons.

Notably, in a study conducted by independent think tank Climate Trends and tech firm Respirer Living Sciences has said that Delhi remained the most polluted city in the country in the year ending September 30, with a PM2.5 concentration of 100.1 micrograms per cubic metre

Rai on Wednesday said the city government has formed interdepartmental teams to improve air quality at the 13 air pollution hotspots in the capital.

"To control pollution levels, which increase with the increase in winter, a winter action plan was announced for 13 hotspots by CM. After coordination with different agencies, an action plan has been made... A coordination team has been made of all the different agencies responsible, whose in-charge will be the DC of MCD. All will work to reduce the level of pollution..." Rai said.

The 13 identified hotspots are Narela, Bawana, Mundka, Wazirpur, Rohini, R K Puram, Okhla, Jahangirpuri, Anand Vihar, Punjabi Bagh, Mayapuri, Dwarka.

These hotspots were identified based on the annual average concentrations of PM10 and PM2.5 in these areas.

At a press conference, Rai said specific action plans have been developed to identify and mitigate local sources of air pollution, with the goal of achieving an immediate improvement in air quality.

He said an inventory of pollution sources reveals that construction work, emissions from diesel vehicles, broken roads, and traffic congestion are the primary reasons for poor air quality at Anand Vihar.

Gopal Rai said, "Interdepartmental teams have been established to address these issues. We will deploy 12 mobile anti-smog guns to control dust pollution in the area."

Similarly, teams have been established to address pollution resulting from biomass burning and broken roads in Ashok Vihar.

The minister also highlighted that dumping of waste, construction projects, and traffic congestion are major contributors to pollution in Bawana.

In Mundka, road construction and traffic congestion significantly impact air quality, he said.

(With agency inputs)

