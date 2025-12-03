Delhi AQI: Govt sets up CM Gupta-led panel to monitor pollution, minister warns of strict action for violations

Amid growing concerns of air quality in the national capital, the Delhi government is forming a panel led by CM Rekha Gupta to monitor pollution. It will include ministers, government representatives, experts, and scientists, according to a report by the Hindustan Times.

Additionally, all departments have been instructed to enforce penalties for any pollution violations, whether committed by individuals, private entities, or government agencies.

“Delhi CM has stated that no agency, be it govt or private, will be spared if found violating anti-pollution measures and rules. Construction and demolition sites should be properly fenced, and water sprinkling should be conducted there to mitigate dust. MCD has been ordered that all its 8000 km of roads should be pothole-free and dust-free,” Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa told ANI.

On Tuesday, the Union Environment Ministry convened a meeting with officials from all northern states and issued time-bound directives to reduce pollution in the National Capital Region (NCR).

Key decisions “Following the meeting, it was ordered that mechanised road sweepers, anti-smog guns and water sprinklers should be operated in Noida, Faridabad, Gurgaon, Ghaziabad and Greater Noida. It was also decided that the potholes will be identified and repaired within 72 hours,” Sirsa said.

Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa has revealed plans for a tree plantation initiative involving public participation. The state government will adopt the Central government's 'Gaurav Path' model for road planning and stormwater drainage.

“ In the meeting, it was decided that all local bodies will focus on tree plantation involving the public. It was ordered that parks and roadside areas in the Delhi NCR region will be densely covered. Delhi govt will adopt the Central govt's 'Gaurav Path' model of road planning with storm water drainage. Under the CM's leadership, we are working on increasing last-mile connectivity to metro rail by engaging e-autos,” the minister said.

Delhi air quality On Wednesday, 3 December, Delhi's air quality remained in the 'very poor' category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

This is the second consecutive day that the Delhi air has been in the 'very poor' AQI category. The average AQI reading in the national capital was 335 on Wednesday.