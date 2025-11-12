Delhi AQI hits 444 as Noida implements GRAP Stage-III curbs; SC seeks Punjab, Haryana reports on stubble burning

The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the governments of Haryana and Punjab to file status reports on the steps taken to curb stubble burning, a major cause of air pollution in northern India during the winter months.

The direction comes amid the implementation of Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage-III restrictions in Noida, which will now lead to curbs on construction activities as well as vehicular movement.

A bench of Chief Justice of India B R Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran ordered, “We direct the state of Punjab and Haryana to file a report on what steps are being taken to curb stubble burning.”

An advocate involved in the case told the Supreme Court bench that while GRAP-III curbs have been imposed in Delhi, the current condition warrants the imposition of GRAP-IV.

Construction was being carried out within the Supreme Court premises itself, while the Air Quality Index (AQI) had crossed 450 in some parts of Delhi, the counsel pointed out to the court, as per an ANI report.

Another advocate pointed out the poor functioning of air monitoring stations, claiming that there is a significant problem and that the data being uploaded is inaccurate.

Stubble burning continues The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in the National Capital Region had earlier issued a notice to Vivek Bharti, the Deputy Commissioner of Fatehabad, for non-compliance with directives aimed at preventing stubble burning in Haryana.

The commission, in a notice issued on 10 November, raised concerns that stubble burning was continuing in Fatehabad despite repeated directions and review meetings.

Fatehabad recorded 59 cases of stubble burning from 15 September to 9 November. Among these, 28 incidents occurred on 8-9 November alone.

Regarding combined cases of stubble burning in the two states, the Supreme Court was informed that a total of 4,360 cases were reported between 15 September and 10 November.

In a 46-page affidavit submitted to the apex court by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) detailing steps it has taken to curb air pollution in Delhi-NCR, the commission pointed out that stubble burning continues to be a matter of "serious concern".

"The Commission has been maintaining a close watch on the number of active fire counts detected through satellite monitoring and has been engaging with the state governments on a daily basis to ensure immediate remedial and preventive actions," it said.