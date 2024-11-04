Delhi wakes up to thick smog layer as AQI remains ‘very poor’ post Diwali, check AQI of Mumbai, Kolkata, other cities

Air quality in Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, and other northern states worsened on Sunday. In the national capital, air quality index (AQI) was 382 on Sunday.

Apart from the national capital, several places recorded AQI levels in the ‘very poor’ category, though still better than Delhi. Cities with the worst AQI were Telangana's Bahadurpura (335), Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar (302), Noida (313), and Haryana's Sonipat (321).

Check the overall AQI of other Indian cities, including Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Chennai.

City name AQI Delhi 382 Noida 313 Mumbai 157 Bengaluru 75 Kolkata 178 Chennai 72 Hyderabad 108 Pune 140 Gurugram 281

Delhi air pollution Delhi's air pollution has been hitting alarming levels over the past few days due to falling temperatures, vehicular emissions, stubble burning, and the Diwali celebrations.

Delhi's AQI stood hovered near the ‘Severe’ category mark. The city woke up to a thick layer of smog on Monday.

The city is also witnessing a gradual decline in temperature. Delhi recorded its lowest nighttime temperature so far, as thick smog and haze shrouded it during the morning and evening hours.

According to the weather department, Sunday's minimum temperature was 16.5 degrees Celsius, 1.2 degrees above normal.

Delhi's air pollution didn't degrade significantly after Diwali because the winds provided temporary relief. But this scenario was short-lived, as air pollution levels jumped significantly on Sunday.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', 401 and 450 'severe' and above 450 'severe plus'.