Delhi wakes up to thick smog layer as AQI remains ‘very poor’ post Diwali, check AQI of Mumbai, Kolkata, other cities

Delhi stood as India's most polluted city on Sunday with the air quality index (AQI) on the brink of the 'severe' category.

Updated4 Nov 2024, 06:34 AM IST
Delhi's pollution increased significantly on November 3.
Delhi’s pollution increased significantly on November 3.

Air quality in Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, and other northern states worsened on Sunday. In the national capital, air quality index (AQI) was 382 on Sunday.  

Apart from the national capital, several places recorded AQI levels in the ‘very poor’ category, though still better than Delhi. Cities with the worst AQI were Telangana's Bahadurpura (335), Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar (302), Noida (313), and Haryana's Sonipat (321).

Check the overall AQI of other Indian cities, including Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Chennai.

City nameAQI
Delhi382
Noida313
Mumbai157
Bengaluru75
Kolkata178
Chennai72
Hyderabad108
Pune140
Gurugram281

Delhi air pollution

Delhi's air pollution has been hitting alarming levels over the past few days due to falling temperatures, vehicular emissions, stubble burning, and the Diwali celebrations.

Delhi's AQI stood hovered near the ‘Severe’ category mark. The city woke up to a thick layer of smog on Monday.

The city is also witnessing a gradual decline in temperature. Delhi recorded its lowest nighttime temperature so far, as thick smog and haze shrouded it during the morning and evening hours.

According to the weather department, Sunday's minimum temperature was 16.5 degrees Celsius, 1.2 degrees above normal.

Delhi's air pollution didn't degrade significantly after Diwali because the winds provided temporary relief. But this scenario was short-lived, as air pollution levels jumped significantly on Sunday.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', 401 and 450 'severe' and above 450 'severe plus'.

Air pollution across Indian cities

According to the data released by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the AQI of six cities, including Delhi, Bahadurgarh, Muzaffarnargar, Noida, Sri Ganganagar, and Sonipat, was in the ‘very poor’ category on Sunday. Moreover, the AQI of more than 50 cities remained in the ‘poor’ category.

First Published:4 Nov 2024, 06:34 AM IST
