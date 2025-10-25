Delhi AQI remains in poor category; NCR sees spike in respiratory, pregnancy-related complications post-Diwali

Delhi's air quality improved slightly on Saturday morning, with the AQI recorded at 261, placing it in the ‘poor’ category, down from 290 the previous day, according to CPCB data.

Advertisement

In the days following Diwali, the Delhi-NCR region has once again experienced a sharp deterioration in air quality, with hospitals reporting a rise in respiratory and pregnancy-related health issues. However, doctors across the region have linked the surge in cases to the combined impact of air and noise pollution from widespread firecracker use, especially during late-night hours.

What did the gynaecologists say? According to pulmonologists and gynaecologists, both outpatient and emergency cases saw a sharp rise between October 20 and 23, as pollution levels soared far beyond permissible limits.

Delhi's Air Quality Index remained in the “very poor” category in this period.

The sudden exposure to smoke, toxic gases, and fine particulate matter has left the elderly, children, pregnant women, and those with chronic respiratory or cardiac illnesses struggling to cope.

Advertisement

“The post-Diwali smog is particularly dangerous because it comes with a sudden, dense concentration of pollutants. We've seen a nearly 30 per cent jump in patients with breathing difficulties, asthma flare-ups, and allergic bronchitis within just two days after Diwali,” said Dr Pulkit Agarwal, Consultant Pulmonologist, SilverStreak Superspeciality Hospital.

Echoing the concern, Dr Mohit Bhardwaj, Consultant Pulmonology, Shalby International Hospital, Gurugram, said, “The combination of stagnant winter air and smoke from crackers traps pollutants close to the ground. People with pre-existing conditions must avoid outdoor exposure during peak pollution hours, wear N95 masks, and continue prescribed inhalers or medications without interruption.”

Gynaecologists are equally alarmed about the less visible but serious effects of pollution on maternal and foetal health.

Advertisement

“High levels of particulate matter can cross the placental barrier and interfere with foetal growth and brain development. We have observed an increase in expectant mothers reporting shortness of breath, dizziness, and elevated blood pressure following Diwali festivities,” explained Dr Astha Dayal, Director Obstetrics and Gynaecology, CK Birla Hospital, Gurgaon, Robotic and Laparoscopic Surgeon.

After Diwali, PM2.5 levels soared to 675, the highest in four years.

Dr Yashica Gudesar, Director and Unit Head of Obstetrics and Gynaecology at Max Super Speciality Hospital, Dwarka, noted that prolonged exposure to polluted air during pregnancy can increase the risk of preterm birth and low birth weight.

Also Read | AQI rises post Diwali: 5 ways in which air pollution can harm your eyes

“We advise pregnant women to stay indoors when air quality dips, use air purifiers at home, and increase fluid intake to flush out toxins,” she said.

Advertisement

“Working women should also ensure the use of air purifiers at home, in their offices, and even in cars to minimise continuous exposure to harmful pollutants,” she said. Health experts have collectively urged both citizens and authorities to adopt more responsible and sustainable ways of celebrating festivals.

With air quality plunging to “severe” levels in several parts of Delhi-NCR, health experts emphasise that preventive measures, greater public awareness, and responsible celebrations are crucial to ending this recurring post-Diwali health crisis.

High levels of particulate matter can cross the placental barrier and interfere with foetal growth and brain development.

Seven monitoring stations recorded air quality in the ‘very poor’ range, while the remaining stations stayed in the ‘poor’ category. As per CPCB standards, an AQI score between 0 and 50 is rated ‘good’, 51–100 ‘satisfactory’, 101–200 ‘moderate’, 201–300 ‘poor’, 301–400 ‘very poor’, and 401–500 ‘severe’.

Advertisement

(With inputs from agencies)