Delhi Pollution: AQI improves to ‘very poor’ at 381 as govt issues mask advisory; city records coldest night of season

Delhi's AQI reached 381 at 6 AM, with a 24-hour average of 419 on Wednesday. The city recorded its coldest night at 11.2°C. The Commission for Air Quality Management has amended the Graded Response Action Plan, mandating school closures and staggered public office timings to combat pollution.

Livemint
Updated21 Nov 2024, 08:25 AM IST
Delhi AQI Today: Delhi’s air quality continues to remain a major concern as the latest data reveals the city’s Air Quality Index (AQI) at a hazardous 381 at 6 AM on Thursday. This marks a ‘very poor’ level of pollution.
Delhi AQI Today: Delhi’s air quality continues to remain a major concern as the latest data reveals the city’s Air Quality Index (AQI) at a hazardous 381 at 6 AM on Thursday. This marks a ‘very poor’ level of pollution.

Delhi AQI Today: Delhi’s air quality continues to remain a major concern as the latest data reveals the city’s Air Quality Index (AQI) at a hazardous 381 at 6 AM on Thursday. This marks a ‘very poor’ level of pollution.

The Delhi government has issued a mask advisory, directed that physical classes till class 5be stopped in the national capital and NCR.

Also Read | ₹100-crore Gurugram flats remain invisible in thick smog as Delhi AQI rises

Alongside the deteriorating air quality, Delhi also recorded its coldest night of the season, with temperatures dipping to 11.2°C on Wednesday night.

Delhi Air Quality: A Closer Look

Delhi’s AQI on Wednesday reached a 24-hour average of 419, slightly improving from Tuesday’s 444, but still in the "severe" category. Earlier in the week, the AQI had spiked to nearly 500, pushing it into the “severe plus” category. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the situation remains critical, with air quality in several areas of Delhi falling into the "severe" or "very poor" ranges.

Also Read | Air pollution: Noida, Greater Noida schools to switch to online until Nov 23

Here’s how the AQI stands across various regions as of 6 AM Thursday:

- Alipur: Severe (411)

- Anand Vihar: Severe (406)

- Aya Nagar: Very Poor (361)

- Bawana: Severe (419)

- DTU: Very Poor (362)

- Dwarka Sector-8: Severe (404)

- IGI Airport: Very Poor (374)

- RK Puram: Very Poor (359)

Delhi Weather Conditions and Forecast

While the sky in Delhi is expected to remain clear for most of Thursday, residents should brace for the return of smog and shallow fog later in the evening and night. Wind speeds are expected to range between 2-4 km/h in the morning, increasing to 8-10 km/h later in the day, with periods of calm.

From November 22 to 26, Delhi is expected to experience smog and shallow to moderate fog in the mornings, with mainly clear skies during the day. Smog and shallow fog are likely to reappear in the evenings and nights.

Also Read | Delhi AQI: Are schools, colleges, and offices open today amid rising pollution?

Maximum temperatures will range from 25 degrees Celsius to 27 degrees Celsius, while minimums will vary between 12 degrees Celsius and 14 degrees Celsius.

On November 25, moderate to dense fog may occur in the morning.

Delhi AQI: Stricter Measures Under GRAP

In response to the escalating pollution levels, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has introduced amendments to the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). These revised measures aim to address the deteriorating air quality in the National Capital Region (NCR) with more stringent actions.

One significant amendment under GRAP Stage III is the mandatory discontinuation of physical classes up to Class V. For GRAP Stage IV, physical classes will be suspended up to Class XII. Additionally, Stage III now mandates staggered timings for public offices and municipal bodies to ease traffic congestion, which directly contributes to air pollution.

Also Read | Delhi AQI: Airport issues advisory for passengers in view of smog conditions

A crucial new addition is the ‘mask advisory’ under ‘GRAP Stage IV’, urging citizens to wear masks when venturing outdoors due to hazardous air quality levels. These guidelines reflect a proactive approach to safeguard public health during periods of severe pollution.

What the AQI Numbers Mean

For better understanding, here’s a breakdown of AQI categories:

- 0-50: Good

- 51-100: Satisfactory

- 101-200: Moderate

- 201-300: Poor

- 301-400: Very Poor

- 401-500: Severe

Also Read | Delhi AQI today: Air quality worsens; drops to ‘severe’ category

With Delhi's AQI remaining dangerously high, authorities continue to monitor the situation closely, while urging residents to take necessary precautions.

Key Takeaways
  • Delhi’s air quality is critically poor, necessitating immediate action.
  • New government regulations aim to reduce pollution through staggered work timings and mask advisories.
  • The impact of cold weather on air quality, with smog expected to return.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:21 Nov 2024, 08:25 AM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaDelhi Pollution: AQI improves to ‘very poor’ at 381 as govt issues mask advisory; city records coldest night of season

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    122.65
    03:56 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    7.15 (6.19%)

    Tata Steel share price

    139.45
    03:59 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    -1.85 (-1.31%)

    UPL share price

    546.85
    03:48 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    10.35 (1.93%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    278.70
    03:57 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    0.6 (0.22%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    CE Info Systems share price

    1,646.50
    03:44 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    -100.3 (-5.74%)

    Thermax share price

    4,631.70
    03:40 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    -236.25 (-4.85%)

    Max Financial Services share price

    1,190.55
    03:29 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    -47.15 (-3.81%)

    Adani Green Energy share price

    1,411.75
    03:57 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    -45.25 (-3.11%)
    More from Top Losers

    Mtar Technologies share price

    1,746.65
    03:44 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    132.45 (8.21%)

    V-Guard Industries share price

    426.95
    03:29 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    30.6 (7.72%)

    Apar Industries share price

    9,483.80
    03:40 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    668.1 (7.58%)

    Craftsman Automation share price

    4,978.00
    03:29 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    321.25 (6.9%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,095.000.00
      Chennai
      77,101.000.00
      Delhi
      77,253.000.00
      Kolkata
      77,105.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.