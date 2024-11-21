Delhi's AQI reached 381 at 6 AM, with a 24-hour average of 419 on Wednesday. The city recorded its coldest night at 11.2°C. The Commission for Air Quality Management has amended the Graded Response Action Plan, mandating school closures and staggered public office timings to combat pollution.

Delhi AQI Today: Delhi’s air quality continues to remain a major concern as the latest data reveals the city’s Air Quality Index (AQI) at a hazardous 381 at 6 AM on Thursday. This marks a ‘very poor’ level of pollution. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Delhi government has issued a mask advisory, directed that physical classes till class 5be stopped in the national capital and NCR.

Alongside the deteriorating air quality, Delhi also recorded its coldest night of the season, with temperatures dipping to 11.2°C on Wednesday night. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Delhi Air Quality: A Closer Look Delhi’s AQI on Wednesday reached a 24-hour average of 419, slightly improving from Tuesday’s 444, but still in the "severe" category. Earlier in the week, the AQI had spiked to nearly 500, pushing it into the “severe plus" category. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the situation remains critical, with air quality in several areas of Delhi falling into the "severe" or "very poor" ranges.

Here’s how the AQI stands across various regions as of 6 AM Thursday:

- Alipur: Severe (411) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- Anand Vihar: Severe (406)

- Aya Nagar: Very Poor (361)

- Bawana: Severe (419) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- DTU: Very Poor (362)

- Dwarka Sector-8: Severe (404)

- IGI Airport: Very Poor (374) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- RK Puram: Very Poor (359)

Delhi Weather Conditions and Forecast While the sky in Delhi is expected to remain clear for most of Thursday, residents should brace for the return of smog and shallow fog later in the evening and night. Wind speeds are expected to range between 2-4 km/h in the morning, increasing to 8-10 km/h later in the day, with periods of calm.

From November 22 to 26, Delhi is expected to experience smog and shallow to moderate fog in the mornings, with mainly clear skies during the day. Smog and shallow fog are likely to reappear in the evenings and nights. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Maximum temperatures will range from 25 degrees Celsius to 27 degrees Celsius, while minimums will vary between 12 degrees Celsius and 14 degrees Celsius.

On November 25, moderate to dense fog may occur in the morning.

Delhi AQI: Stricter Measures Under GRAP In response to the escalating pollution levels, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has introduced amendments to the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). These revised measures aim to address the deteriorating air quality in the National Capital Region (NCR) with more stringent actions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

One significant amendment under GRAP Stage III is the mandatory discontinuation of physical classes up to Class V. For GRAP Stage IV, physical classes will be suspended up to Class XII. Additionally, Stage III now mandates staggered timings for public offices and municipal bodies to ease traffic congestion, which directly contributes to air pollution.

A crucial new addition is the ‘mask advisory’ under ‘GRAP Stage IV’, urging citizens to wear masks when venturing outdoors due to hazardous air quality levels. These guidelines reflect a proactive approach to safeguard public health during periods of severe pollution.

What the AQI Numbers Mean For better understanding, here’s a breakdown of AQI categories: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- 0-50: Good

- 51-100: Satisfactory

- 101-200: Moderate {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- 201-300: Poor

- 301-400: Very Poor

- 401-500: Severe {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}