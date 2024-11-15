Delhi AQI in severe category: Are schools, colleges, and offices open today?

Delhi AQI in severe category: As Delhi's air quality remained in severe category, the central pollution watchdog CAQM imposed restriction under GRAP Stage III in Delhi-NCR on Thursday. The restriction is likely to impact the operation of schools, colleges, and offices.

Delhi AQI in severe category Delhi's air pollution remained in severe category as its air quality index (AQI) stood at 421 on Thursday, according to the latest Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data. On Friday morning, the national capital's AQI stood at 367 at 8:30 am, according to aqi.in.

Will Delhi schools remain shut today? According to news agency PTI, all schools up to Class 5 will not remain functional with physical classes. Students of classes up to 5th standard will operate online.

"Due to rising pollution levels, all primary schools in Delhi will be shifting to online classes, until further directions," Atishi, who also holds the education portfolio, said in a post on X.

The Directorate of Education (DoE) has asked the heads of all government, private, Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) schools to discontinue offline classes for children up to Class 5.

GRAP for the National Capital Region (NCR) is classified under four different stages of adverse air quality in Delhi: Stage I -- 'poor' (AQI 201-300); Stage II -- 'very poor' (AQI 301-400); Stage III -- 'severe' (AQI 401-450); and Stage IV -- 'severe plus' (AQI >450).

Activities that will remain shut in Delhi today? -Under the GRAP Stage III restrictions, a strict ban on dust-generating construction and demolition activities has been imposed.

-Only essential national security, healthcare, and public infrastructure projects are allowed to continue under strict environmental controls.

-The movement of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel vehicles in Delhi will remain restricted on Friday. Additionally, polluting industries like stone crushers and mining operations willbe shut down.