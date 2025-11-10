Delhi AQI in 'very poor' zone: Will schools shut down if GRAP 3 is enforced? Here's what regulations say

Delhi's air quality continued to deteriorate on Monday, slipping into the “very poor” category. Residents woke up to another day of smog-blanketed sky, burning eyes, and hazardous breathing conditions.

This situation raises questions about why the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage 3 has not been implemented yet. The action plan is a set of emergency measures to tackle severe air pollution.

Last year, the Supreme Court set an AQI threshold of 350 for the imposition of GRAP Stage 3. However, even though Delhi's AQI reached 391 at 8 AM on Monday, no such measure has been announced yet by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), the body responsible for this action.

Currently, Stage 2 of GRAP is in effect, invoked on 19 October when the AQI first surpassed 300. This was less than a week after Stage 1 was imposed as AQI crossed 200. The AQI has breached the 350-mark at least four times since Stage 2 began.

What does it mean for students? The CAQM has stated that once GRAP Stage 3 is in effect, state governments may consider announcing the closure of educational institutions, including schools, colleges and coaching centres.

It also mandates schools up to Class 5 in Delhi-NCR to shift to a “hybrid” way of giving lessons, meaning students and parents can choose between online and in-person classes, depending on the availability of infrastructure such as computers and internet at home.

Last year, GRAP Stage 3 was imposed on 13 November, which led to these restrictions. This year, however, such measures have not been announced so far.

When do GRAP stages mean? GRAP Stage 1 is put into effect when the air quality reaches the ‘poor’ category. Restrictions include banning operations at unregistered construction sites, prohibition of open fires, sweeping and sprinkling on roads.

GRAP Stage 2 focuses on discouraging private vehicle use and improving cleaning. Parking fees are also increased to deter private transport.

At GRAP Stage 3, the restrictions become even harsher, with the imposition of a strict ban on all older four-wheelers in the Delhi-NCR region. Restrictions would also be imposed on Delhi-registered diesel-operated Medium Goods Vehicles (MGVs) and specific non-Delhi-registered Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs), except those carrying essential goods. In such a case, people are also advised to work from home if possible.

Then the last one is GRAP Stage 4, which is the ‘severe plus’ category, in which entry of trucks into Delhi is completely stopped (except essential commodities and clean fuel trucks).

Additional restrictions under GRAP Stage 3 — Ban on transport of construction materials like sand and cement, especially on unpaved roads.

— Complete ban on demolition and construction activities unless necessary, including earthwork, piling and trenching.

— Advising private companies to allow work-from-home or hybrid mode of work to curb vehicular emissions.

— Restriction on inter-state diesel buses entering or operating in Delhi.

— Prohibition on plying of BS-3 petrol and BS-4 diesel four-wheelers in Delhi and neighbouring districts in NCR.

— Directing closures of stone crushers, mining, and hot-mix not running on clean fuel.

— Ban on diesel generator sets, except for emergency and essential services.