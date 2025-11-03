Delhi’s air quality stays ‘very poor’ — will it worsen before relief arrives this week?

Delhi's air quality remained ‘very poor’ on Monday, reaching an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of 324 at 7:00 am, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The air quality continued to worsen, as on Sunday it also remained in the ‘very poor’ range and recorded a season’s high AQI of 388. Later in the afternoon, the air quality improved marginally, but that was due to afternoon winds.

The data showed that most of the capital’s monitoring stations breached the 300 mark, with Wazirpur recording 385, Anand Vihar 364, Ashok Vihar 362, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium 331, Mundka 343, Narela 386, and Rohini 363.

Several neighbouring cities in the National Capital Region (NCR) also reported ‘very poor’ air quality levels, with the AQI reaching 311 in Noida, 334 in Ghaziabad, and 304 in Gurugram.

According to CPCB standards, an AQI of 0–50 is classified as good, 51–100 as satisfactory, 101–200 as moderate, 201–300 as poor, 301–400 as very poor, and 401–500 as severe.

Will Delhi’s air worsen before any relief arrives this week? The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has observed that the first half of November — from November 1 to 15 — has consistently been the most polluted period in the capital. Data from 2018 to 2023 shows an average AQI of 371 during these two weeks, coinciding with stubble burning in neighbouring states, post-festival traffic, and weather patterns that trap pollutants close to the ground.

Experts cautioned that paddy stubble burning in Punjab is expected to increase in the coming days, as farmers accelerate post-harvest field clearing following earlier delays caused by floods and heavy rains.

Mahesh Palawat, Vice President (Meteorology and Climate Change) at Skymet, said that while light winds had briefly improved air quality during the day, they later turned westerly and northwesterly—directions that often transport stubble smoke from Punjab and Haryana to Delhi.