Delhi AQI: Mahua Moitra claims government ordering 15 air purifiers worth ₹5.45 lakh for CM Rekha Gupta

Amid the worsening air pollution in the national capital, TMC leader and Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra on Thursday alleged that the Delhi government has ordered the installation of air purifiers at the Delhi Secretariat.

In a post on X, Moitra said, “Meanwhile Delhi government ordering 15 air purifiers for @gupta_rekha & team at tax payer’s money.”

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi and its National Capital Region on Thursday morning remained under the "very poor" category with the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) II norms already in place.

Installations of 15 smart air purifiers in Secretariat According to a Public Works Department (PWD) work order titled “RMO E&M Services at Delhi Sachivalaya, New Delhi Sachivalaya during 2025–26,” the Delhi government has approved the installation of 15 smart air purifiers at various locations within the Secretariat.

The total cost of the project is ₹5.45 lakh, with each unit priced at ₹36,345.

The order mandates that the air purifiers must include multistage purification systems featuring at least three filters, a pre-filter, an activated carbon filter, and a true HEPA filter, suitable for areas of approximately 1,000 square feet.

Earlier, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta had said that data on air pollution before and after Diwali showed improvement as compared to last year.

“The pre- and post-Diwali gap (between average AQI) this year is less compared to the previous year, even though firecrackers were allowed this time,” Gupta said at a press conference.

What did the doctors say? The health experts have raised concerns about the rising AQI and its impact on vulnerable groups, particularly children, the elderly, and those with respiratory ailments.

On Tuesday, Dr. Nikhil Modi, Respiratory Medicine Specialist at Apollo Hospitals, explained the seasonal factors contributing to the spike in pollution, as reported by ANI.

"As winter approaches every year, we see the AQI start to rise because as the air cools, the wind speed decreases, and cold air does not rise, causing pollution to accumulate at lower levels. Before Diwali, we began to notice that the AQI was increasing, and after Diwali, it was anticipated that the AQI would continue to rise. As soon as pollution increases, people with allergies and lung problems face issues like difficulty in breathing, coughing, watery eyes, and other symptoms," Dr. Modi said.

Forecasts from the Centre’s Air Quality Early Warning System (EWS) indicate that Delhi’s AQI will likely remain in the 'very poor' category till Saturday, after which it may fluctuate between 'poor' and ‘very poor’ for the next six days.

An analysis by the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA) identified October 20 and 21 as the city's worst PM2.5 pollution days of 2025 after January.