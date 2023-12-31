Delhi's AQI remains in 'very poor' category, may get worse in New Year
Delhi's air quality remains 'very poor' with an AQI reading of 392, causing health concerns for residents. Flights and trains in Delhi are also experiencing delays due to dense fog and reduced visibility.
Adding to the foggy conditions in Delhi, residents of the national capital are also facing choking air conditions as the AQI in the city continues to be in the 'very poor' category with an AQI reading of 392, according to data from the CPCB's Sameer app at around 7:05 am on Sunday. Notably, the air quality has dipped into the 'severe' category several times in the last 24 hours before coming back to just below the 400 AQI mark.