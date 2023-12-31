Delhi's AQI remains in 'very poor' category, may get worse in New Year

Adding to the foggy conditions in Delhi, residents of the national capital are also facing choking air conditions as the AQI in the city continues to be in the 'very poor' category with an AQI reading of 392, according to data from the CPCB's Sameer app at around 7:05 am on Sunday. Notably, the air quality has dipped into the 'severe' category several times in the last 24 hours before coming back to just below the 400 AQI mark. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'fair', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor' and 401 and 500 'severe'. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

An AQI reading of 400 and above ('severe category') can affect healthy people and have a serious impact on those with pre-existing conditions. According to the National Air Quality Index, the AQI in Delhi's Anand Vihar area was 426 at 7 am on Sunday, while the AQI in the Jahangirpuri area was 400 at the same time.

Moreover, the air quality in the national capital could deteriorate further if, like every year, people in the national capital decide to persist with bursting crackers on New Year's Eve.

An IMD official quoted by the Hindustan Times noted that the "severe" air quality in the city could be due to the low daytime temperatures that the city has witnessed in the last two days. The official said, “Low temperatures, and reduced wind speeds lead to a stagnation of the atmosphere. With almost no sunlight penetrating even during daytime, wind speeds stayed low, not allowing pollutants to disperse," {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Flights, trains delayed due to fog: In the wake of dense fog and reduced visibility in the national capital, Delhi, several flights have experienced delays at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, as reported by ANI. The adverse weather conditions have disrupted the usual flight schedule, impacting both arrival and departure times. Besides flights, some trains were also running late today due to low visibility in Delhi caused by dense fog.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!