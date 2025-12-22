Delhi AQI: Multiple locations report ‘severe’ air quality as smog engulfs national capital, disrupts flight operations

Delhi AQI today: Delhi residents continue to battle with air pollution crisis as the air quality in the national capital was recorded in the 'very poor' category on Monday morning. An overall Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 366 was recorded on 22 December, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

A total of 7 out of the 39 monitoring stations across the city reported air quality in the 'severe' category, while the remaining recorded 'very poor' levels, according to the CPCB's Sameer app data at 8:05 AM. Narela recorded the worst AQI of 418 while the other six registered readings between 401 and 408 AQI.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert and forecasted moderate fog on Monday with maximum and minimum temperature expected to hover around 20-22 degrees Celsius and 8-10 degrees Celsius.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) invoked all measures under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage-IV across Delhi-NCR in response to the deteriorating and stagnant air quality. From a ban on non-essential construction activities and restrictions on entry of certain diesel vehicles to enhanced enforcement to curb pollution sources, the authorities have imposed several restrictions under GRAP-IV.

Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport reported low visibility due to dense fog on Sunday which disrupted flight operations. Due to low-visibility conditions, over 105 flights were cancelled at Delhi airport, including 55 arrivals and 52 departures. As per PTI report, over 450 flights were delayed on 22 December.

Delhi airport issued a passenger advisory today morning that said, “Low Visibility Procedures are in progress at Delhi Airport.”

Visuals from Delhi's ITO show smog shrouding the national capital.

Impact of toxic smog on health Discussing the impact of living in ‘very poor’ air quality, Internal Medicine Specialist Dr S. Chatterjee in an interview with ANI said, “The number of patients reporting to hospitals and clinics... has really substantially increased. People are coming in with a runny nose, sneezing, a blocked nose, cough, breathlessness, increased asthma attacks, bronchitis, and people with underlying lung disease, like interstitial lung disease or some form of lung fibrosis.”