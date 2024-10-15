Delhi AQI: On October 15, New Delhi's air quality index was recorded at 175, indicating 'poor' air quality. The city experienced two previous days of poor AQI.

Delhi AQI: National capital New Delhi's air quality index (AQI) on October 15 (Tuesday) was at a 'poor' 175 as of 6 am, data on aqi.in showed.

Further, according to a PTI report, Delhiites had two consecutive days of poor AQI, with pollution levels reaching a reading of 234 on October 14 (Monday) and 224 on October 13 (Sunday), as per data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

In fact, the city AQI has reached the 'poor' category after Dussehra, marking 19 days since the last instance of poor air quality on September 25, it added.

Farm Fires Further, farm fire and stubble-burning incidents in Punjab have crossed 100 over the past week from October 10-13, satellite images showed, the report added. And, on October 14, as many as 68 farm fires were reported in Punjab, 29 in Haryana, 25 in Uttar Pradesh and one in Delhi, it said.

Govt Makes Moves State governments have been directed to implement stage 1 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). On October 14, the Centre's air pollution control panel for Delhi-NCR issued directions to the Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh governments to implement winter-specific air pollution measures from 8 am today (October 15).

GRAP Stage 1 is focused on dust mitigation at construction sites, road cleaning and proper waste management. It bans the open burning of waste, limits the use of diesel generators, prohibits coal or firewood use at eateries, mandates strict checks on polluting vehicles, and improves traffic management and emission controls in industries, power plants and brick kilns.

The GRAP is divided into four stages based on air quality: Stage 1 — ‘Poor’ (AQI 201-300), Stage 2 — ‘Very Poor’ (AQI 301-400), Stage 3 — ‘Severe’ (AQI 401-450), and Stage 4 — ‘Severe Plus’ (AQI of above 450).

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

Delhi Bans Crackers Meanwhile, according to another PTI report, the Delhi government has imposed an immediate ban on the production, storage, sale, and use of all kinds of firecrackers in the national capital until January 1.

In a post on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said, “In view of the increasing pollution in winter, a ban has been imposed on the production, storage, sale, and use of firecrackers from today till January 1. The Delhi government has issued instructions regarding the ban, and we request the cooperation of all Delhiites."

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee has issued detailed instructions to ensure effective implementation, and the Delhi Police is tasked with enforcing it and giving daily action reports to the DPCC.

(With inputs from PTI)