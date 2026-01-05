Delhi AQI remains ‘poor’ as national capital reels under cold wave | Check IMD winter forecast for other states

Delhi's air quality remained in the “poor” category on Monday morning as the capital city reeled under a cold wave, i.e. the minimum temperature dropped by 4.5 degrees Celsius to 6.5 degrees Celsius below the average.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 266 at 7 AM on January 5.

An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

A cold wave is expected to affect isolated places in the capital city till January 6, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The weather agency predicted mainly clear skies for Delhi, with shallow to moderate fog during the morning hours.

The maximum and minimum temperatures in Delhi are likely to be in the ranges of 17°C to 19°C and 7°C to 9°C, respectively. The minimum temperatures are expected to be above normal (0.1°C to 2.1°C), and the maximum temperatures are expected to be near normal over Delhi.

Check IMD winter forecast for other states here: The IMD has forecast light rain or snow at isolated places in the higher reaches of north and central Kashmir and in Himachal Pradesh on January 5 and 6.

Isolated places in Uttarakhand are likely to receive rain or snow on January 6, it added.

According to the Met Dept, Kashmir is currently in the midst of Chilla-e-Kalan, the 40-day harshest winter period, when temperatures at night often drop several degrees below the freezing point. The plains of the valley, however, have not received any snowfall so far this season.

A gradual fall in minimum temperatures by 2-4 degrees Celsius is also likely over Central and East India during the next three days, with no significant change thereafter for the next four days, the weather agency said.

It has also predicted ground frost at isolated places in Uttarakhand on January 5 and 6.

The IMD also predicted that minimum temperatures are likely to increase in Gujarat over the next five days. No significant change has been forecast in the minimum temperature over the remaining parts of India.

IMD Cold Wave & Fog alert The weather agency had predicted cold wave conditions over isolated pockets in Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh till January 8. For West Rajasthan, these chilling conditions are likely to continue till January 9, while East Rajasthan is expected to experience a cold wave till January 10th.

For Jharkhand, the IMD had forecasted cold wave conditions on January 6 and 7.