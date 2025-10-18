Delhi AQI remains ‘poor’ for fifth straight day as national capital gears up for Diwali

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in New Delhi around the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium area continued to be in the 'poor' category, as the national capital gears up for the upcoming Diwali weekend, with the festival of lights being celebrated on Monday.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the AQI was measured at 254 at 8 am.

The AQI is classified into six categories: Good (0–50), Satisfactory (51–100), Moderately Polluted (101–200), Poor (201–300), Very Poor (301–400), and Severe (401–500).

Delhi Air Quality Poor Ahead of Diwali.

Delhi's air quality remained in the 'poor' category for the fifth consecutive day on Saturday, as the city continued to reel under rising pollution levels.

On Friday, among the neighbouring NCR cities, Ghaziabad recorded a 'very poor' AQI of 306, the worst in the country. Noida (278) and Gurugram (266) also registered 'poor' air quality, while Faridabad (105) remained in the “moderate” range.

Ghaziabad had the most polluted air in India on Friday, while Noida, Gurugram and Delhi, all part of the Delhi-NCR cluster, featured among the country's top 10 most polluted cities at different positions.

Out of the 38 monitoring stations in the capital, five reported air quality in the 'very poor' category on Friday.

Supreme Court allows green crackers On Wednesday, the Supreme Court approved the use and sale of green crackers, which are considered less harmful than conventional fireworks. A bench led by Chief Justice BR Gavai permitted green crackers from 18 to 21 October, restricting their use to 6 am–7 am and 6 pm–10 pm on these days.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in Delhi-NCR activated Stage I of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) as the AQI hovered between 201 and 300. Under this stage, 27 preventive measures must be strictly implemented across the NCR, including the use of anti-smog guns, water sprinkling, and dust control in road construction, repair, and maintenance activities, according to PTI.

Delhi’s first cloud seeding trial likely after Diwali

Delhi's much-anticipated first trial of artificial rain through cloud seeding will be held after Diwali, once the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) gives a green light, Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa had said on Friday.

During a media briefing on Wednesday, Sirsa said that pilots have already completed trial flights over the area where the cloud seeding operation is planned.

The aircraft have been fully equipped for the process and the crew is trained and familiar with the region, he added.

"The entire setup is ready — from permissions to pilot training. The aircraft are fitted with cloud seeding equipment, and pilots have flown over the target areas to prepare. Now, we are just waiting for the IMD's approval," he said.

