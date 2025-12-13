Delhi AQI remains toxic as AQI plunges near ‘severe’ level; thick smog triggers airport advisory amid low visibility

Delhi AQI and Delhi weather today: Delhi choked on Saturday as the air quality index (AQI) plunged near the ‘severe’ category as residents woke up to a thick blanket of smog shrouding the national capital.

The overall Delhi AQI stood at 397, on the brinks of the 'severe' category, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

As many as 21 air quality monitoring stations in Delhi showed the AQI over 400, making the air fall in the toxic ‘severe’ category there.

Delhi AQI ‘severe’ in these areas According to the CPCB data, Wazirpur registered the highest AQI at 445, followed by Vivek Vihar at 444, Jahangirpuri at 442, Anand Vihar at 439, and 437 each in Ashok Vihar and Rohini.

Narela registered an AQI of 432, followed by 431 in Pratapganj, 430 in Mundka, and 429 each in Bawana, ITO and Nehru Nagar, it added.

The AQI dame in at 423 each in Chandni Chowk and Punjabi Bagh, while Siri Fort and Sonia Vihar each recorded 424, the CPCB data showed.

Burari Crossing saw an AQI of 414, followed by 409 at Karni Singh Shooting Range, 408 each in North Campus and RK Puram, 404 at and Okhla Phase 2, the data further showed.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor' and 401 to 500 'severe', according to CPCB.

Delhi airport issues advisory The Delhi air quality was accompanied by a thick layer of smog, prompting the Delhi Airport authorities to issue a passenger advisory early in the morning.

“Low Visibility Procedures are in progress at Delhi Airport. All flight operations are presently normal. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information,” the Indira Gandhi International Airport said in a fog update at 6:54 am.

Delhi air to remain toxic for now The Air Quality Early Warning System has predicted that Delhi's air quality is likely to remain in the ‘very poor’ category on Saturday. The AQI may plunge further, with conditions expected to slip into the ‘severe’ category on Sunday.

