Delhi AQI ‘severe’: 6 things Kejriwal govt doing to curb air pollution in national capital
Commission for Air Quality Management activates third stage of GRAP in Delhi due to prolonged 'very poor' air quality.
Due to prolonged 'very poor' air quality in Delhi, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) activated the third stage of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) during a sub-committee meeting on Thursday. The agency assessed air quality data and meteorological forecasts from IMD and IITM to come to this conclusion. Here is a list of measures taken to curb pollution in the city.