Due to prolonged 'very poor' air quality in Delhi, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) activated the third stage of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) during a sub-committee meeting on Thursday. The agency assessed air quality data and meteorological forecasts from IMD and IITM to come to this conclusion. Here is a list of measures taken to curb pollution in the city.

The Delhi government has imposed a ban on construction activities in the entire National Capital Region (NCR), CAQM release said.

“Exemptions have been made for the projects for the railway services, metro services, airports, inter-state bus terminals, defence-related activities, healthcare-related activities, etc."

The frequency of mechanised sweeping of roads, water-sprinkling along with dust suppressants to be intensified.

Activities including earthwork for excavation and filling including boring and drilling works will be banned.

As per the official release, a ban has been imposed on the following activities, which include: Demolition works; Loading and unloading of construction materials anywhere within or outside the project sites; Transfer of raw materials either manually or through conveyor belts, including fly ash; Movement of vehicles on unpaved roads; Operation of batching plant; Laying of sewer line, waterline, drainage work and electric cabling by open trench system; cutting and fixing of tiles, stones and other flooring materials; Waterproofing work; Painting, polishing and varnishing works etc; Road construction/ repair works including paving of sidewalks/pathways and central verges etc.

Meanwhile, the sub-committee has also urged the state government in the NCR and GNCTD to contemplate discontinuing physical classes in schools for children up to Class V and conducting classes in an online mode.

AQI in 'very poor' category since Sunday

As per the SAFAR-India, the city's AQI has been in the 'very poor' category since Sunday (309).

Since then, the air quality has continued to worsen and ruin in Delhi.

The AQI was recorded at 322 on Monday and 327 on Tuesday against 336 on Wednesday, as per the data provided by the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR)-India.

