Delhi AQI slips back to ‘very poor’ category: GRAP Stage 3 to continue

Delhi AQI slips back to ‘very poor’ category: GRAP Stage 3 to continue1 min read . 07:12 PM IST
- Wind conditions have not been very favourable and accordingly dispersion of air pollutants has not been very effective, CAQM said
Citing that Delhi-NCR's air quality is worsening again, Centre's air quality panel on Friday said curbs under stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) will continue in the region.
Citing that Delhi-NCR's air quality is worsening again, Centre's air quality panel on Friday said curbs under stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) will continue in the region.
"The Air Quality Index (AQI) has been showing an increasing trend for the last two days in Delhi-NCR. Wind conditions have not been very favourable and accordingly dispersion of air pollutants has not been very effective," the CAQM said in a statement.
"The Air Quality Index (AQI) has been showing an increasing trend for the last two days in Delhi-NCR. Wind conditions have not been very favourable and accordingly dispersion of air pollutants has not been very effective," the CAQM said in a statement.
Considering the need to continue with the steps to prevent deterioration of air quality, the sub-committee on Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) has decided that the "ongoing action implemented under Stage III of GRAP shall continue and it should not be withdrawn at this stage".
Considering the need to continue with the steps to prevent deterioration of air quality, the sub-committee on Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) has decided that the "ongoing action implemented under Stage III of GRAP shall continue and it should not be withdrawn at this stage".
As per the rule, All construction and demolition work, except for essential projects, is banned in Delhi-NCR under the third stage of the GRAP.
As per the rule, All construction and demolition work, except for essential projects, is banned in Delhi-NCR under the third stage of the GRAP.
Brick kilns, hot mix plants and stone crushers are also not allowed to operate.
Brick kilns, hot mix plants and stone crushers are also not allowed to operate.
Delhi's air quality deteriorated to the 'very poor' category on Friday, after marginal improvement over the last few days, with a layer of smog shrouding several parts of the city.
Delhi's air quality deteriorated to the 'very poor' category on Friday, after marginal improvement over the last few days, with a layer of smog shrouding several parts of the city.
The 24-hour average air quality index stood at 346 at 4 pm on Friday, deteriorating from 295 on Thursday.
The 24-hour average air quality index stood at 346 at 4 pm on Friday, deteriorating from 295 on Thursday.
An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.
An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.