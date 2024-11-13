Delhi AQI Today: 10 flights diverted as visibility drops to zero at IGI airport; BJP flags ‘toxic gas chamber’

Delhi AQI Today: Delhi experienced its first dense fog of the season on Wednesday, drastically reducing visibility, particularly at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI). According to reports, at least ten flights were diverted from the Delhi airport.

As Delhi grappled with the fog and worsening air quality, residents faced health issues such as irritation in their eyes, running noses, breathlessness, and coughing. "Very dense" fog began forming at around 5.30 am, casting a thick haze over various parts of the national capital," IMD said.

The air quality index (AQI) soared to 366, categorised as ‘Very Poor’, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), highlighting the ongoing pollution crisis in the national capital.

Delhi AQI Today: Dense Fog, Zero Visibility at IGI Airport Wednesday morning saw visibility drop to zero metres at IGI Airport, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) reporting that the Runway Visual Range (RVR) varied between 125 and 500 metres at different locations within the airport.

As a result, several flights were diverted or delayed due to low visibility, with airport authorities activating ‘low visibility procedures’ to manage the situation.

While the airport continued operations, flights not compliant with Category III (CAT III) landing systems, which are designed to allow landings in low-visibility conditions, were particularly affected. "Low visibility procedures" were put in place, with authorities cautioning that non-CAT III aircraft could face disruptions.

Delhi AQI Today: Worsening Air Quality in Delhi At 9 am, Delhi's air quality index spiked to 366, a level categorised as ‘Very Poor’. The air quality remained in the "very poor" category for the 15th consecutive day.

Two monitoring stations, including Anand Vihar and Aya Nagar, reported the air quality in the "severe" category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

Delhi AQI Today: Impact on Airport Operations As the fog worsened, the airport authorities had to issue advisories regarding potential flight delays or diversions. "Flights that are not CAT III compliant may get affected," the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) posted on social media platform X.

This navigation system helps aircraft land safely in conditions of low visibility, but without it, flight operations can be severely disrupted.

Delhi AQI Today: A Seasonal Challenge Delhi faces severe pollution every winter, as cold, heavy air traps dust, emissions, and smoke.

With Delhi AQI today reaching hazardous levels, the city is once again under the spotlight for its ongoing air pollution challenges. On Wednesday, IMD said Delhi's temperature dropped to 17 degrees Celsius (63 degrees Fahrenheit) on Wednesday morning from 17.9C on Tuesday, and may fall further as sunlight remains cut off due to the smog.

Delhi AQI Today: BJP Leader Flags ‘Gas Chamber’ Situation BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla hit out at Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government over rising pollution and stated that the national capital has become “a toxic gas chamber.”

New Delhi: BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla wears a protective mask amid dense fog as he walks near Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024