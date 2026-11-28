Delhi AQI today: The air quality index (AQI) on Saturday, 28 November, deteriorated further, hovering in the 'hazardous' category at 454 at 6:51 AM. The reading was close to the seven-day peak of 449 recorded at 6 AM on 21 November.

The national capital's lowest AQI reading was recorded at 3:01 PM on Friday, when it fell from 273 in the morning to 144, before worsening again in the evening. Around 7:30 PM, the AQI started hovering above 300 and has maintained an upward trend since then. Readings stayed in the 300-400 range before midnight, then rose above 400, according to data from AQI.in.

Delhi's seven-day AQI peaked at 449 at 6 AM on 21 November. The seven-day period ended on 27 November, with the lowest reading recorded at 170 at noon on 26 November. Early morning readings generally hovered between 300 and 450 on several days during this period.

At 6:11 AM on Saturday, Delhi's PM10 level stood at 428 micrograms per cubic metre, significantly higher than the World Health Organization's (WHO) 24-hour guideline of 45 micrograms per cubic metre. Carbon monoxide was reported at 3,395 parts per billion (ppb), while nitrogen dioxide measured 25 ppb and sulphur dioxide nine ppb. Ozone was recorded at two ppb. The temperature was 25°C, humidity stood at 30%, wind speed was 3.6 km/h, and the UV index was 3.1.

According to AQI.in, Bettiah in Bihar reported the worst air quality on Saturday, with an AQI of 682, followed by Ghazipur at 558 and Saharsa in Bihar at 488. Srinagar's AQI also hovered in the hazardous category at 480.

How AQI.in and CPCB classify air quality Following the US AQI scale, AQI.in classifies air quality as follows:

- 0-50: Good

- 51-100: Moderate

- 101-150: Poor

- 151-200: Unhealthy

- 201-300: Severe

- 301 and above: Hazardous

According to PTI, which cites AQI data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the classifications are different. The CPCB categorises AQI readings as follows: 0-50 as 'good', 51-100 as 'satisfactory', 101-200 as 'moderate', 201-300 as 'poor', 301-400 as 'very poor' and 401-500 as 'severe'.

Vehicular emissions remain the biggest contributor to PM2.5 pollution Vehicular emissions emerged as the largest contributor to PM2.5 pollution in estimates recorded on Friday morning. Of the 57 monitoring stations in the city that recorded data on Friday, 36 were in the 'poor' category, while 17 reported AQI readings in the 'moderate' category and four were in the 'very poor' category. The monitoring station at Terminal 3 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport reported the worst air quality, with an AQI of 346.

Between 1 AM and 9 AM on Friday, real-time source apportionment estimates for Delhi showed that vehicular emissions were the biggest contributor to PM2.5 pollution, accounting for 32% of the estimated load. This was followed by biomass burning at 22.8%, secondary organic aerosols at 14%, and secondary inorganic pollutants at 12.3%.