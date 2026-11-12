Delhi AQI at 597 today: Breathing becomes a health risk as pollution hits dangerous peak

New Delhi’s air quality was hazardous on Thursday morning, November 12. The live dashboard on AQI.in showed an Air Quality Index of 597 at 8:11 AM local time. The figure was on the US AQI scale shown in the dashboard. New Delhi ranked 17th among the world’s most polluted cities. The dashboard showed a PM2.5 concentration of 374 micrograms per cubic metre. The PM10 concentration was 394 micrograms per cubic metre. The weather panel listed smoke and a temperature of 22°C. Humidity was 57% and wind speed was 4.7 km/h. The panel showed a UV index of 0.6. The dashboard’s scale puts readings of 301 and above in the hazardous category.

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At an AQI of 597, air pollution can irritate the nose and throat. It can trigger coughing, wheezing, chest tightness and breathlessness. Exposure can cause severe asthma attacks or worsen chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Fine particles can enter the bloodstream and raise the risk of heart attacks, irregular heartbeats and heart failure. Headaches, dizziness and severe fatigue may also occur.

Also Read | Panchgaon tops pollution chart with AQI of 365; Delhi ranks eleventh

How Delhi’s AQI rose overnight

The 24-hour chart showed Delhi’s AQI rising sharply overnight after dropping on Wednesday afternoon. The lowest reading was 206 at 4:01 PM on November 11.

Even that reading fell in the severe category. The index climbed back above 300 by around 8 PM. It was close to 500 around midnight and kept climbing into Thursday morning.

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Delhi reached a high of 609 at 6:01 AM on November 12. That was 403 points above Wednesday afternoon’s low. The live reading at 8:11 AM was 12 points below the early morning peak. It remained well within the hazardous category.

Also Read | Bahadurgarh tops air pollution chart with AQI of 400, Delhi ranks 10th

Delhi’s November air quality record The air quality calendar showed hazardous readings on every day from November 1 to 11. The calendar showed 205 on October 31, before the reading crossed 300 on November 1.

The month started at 306 and reached 445 on November 4. The reading rose to 461 on November 6, then dipped to 455 on November 7. It climbed again to 470 on November 8.

The highest November reading shown in the calendar was 666 on November 9, just after Diwali 2026. The figure fell to 346 on November 10, then rose to 362 on November 11.

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Also Read | What was Delhi air quality on Deepavali night? Check Diwali AQI data

AQI in other Indian metros Chennai recorded the highest AQI among the seven other metros, at 190. Bengaluru and Hyderabad both stood at 173. Mumbai and Pune recorded matching readings of 170. All five cities fell in the unhealthy category.

Ahmedabad recorded an AQI of 147 while Kolkata stood at 126. Both readings fell in the poor category. Kolkata had the lowest reading among the metros. Chennai’s reading was 64 points higher than Kolkata’s.

New Delhi’s reading was more than three times Chennai’s. None of the seven other metros reached the severe category.

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline.



Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India.



At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility.



Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity.



Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.