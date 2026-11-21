Delhi continues to battle hazardous air pollution on Saturday morning, November 21, with its Air Quality Index (AQI) reaching 448. According to live air quality data updated on AQI. in at 7:21 AM, the capital experienced severe smog. The temperature stood at 17°C, with humidity at 66%. PM2.5 concentration reached 297 micrograms per cubic metre. Meanwhile, PM10 levels stood at 416 micrograms per cubic metre.
The separate PM10 monitoring page reported 411 micrograms per cubic metre. It classified the concentration as severe and unsafe for residents. The PM10 reading was 9.1 times the WHO guideline of 45 micrograms per cubic metre.
Carbon monoxide reached 3,131 parts per billion. Nitrogen dioxide measured 24 ppb while sulphur dioxide stood at 7 ppb. Ozone concentration remained at 2 ppb.
Delhi's air quality witnessed significant fluctuations over the previous 24 hours. The AQI reached 536 on Friday at 8:31 AM. It subsequently declined throughout the afternoon.
The lowest recorded reading was 198 at 3:31 PM. However, Delhi air pollution levels began to rise again in the evening. By Saturday morning, readings returned to hazardous levels.
November's historical data also showed repeated spikes in Delhi pollution. The AQI reached 666 on November 9 and 547 on November 12. Friday's average daily reading stood at 341. Its November 2026 average (404) is the worst ever recorded.
The AQI.in pollution dashboard compared Delhi's air exposure with smoking 11 cigarettes daily. Its estimate translates into 77 cigarettes weekly and 330 monthly. This comparison assumes continuous exposure to average PM2.5 concentrations.
Residents were advised to remain indoors and use air purifiers. The dashboard also recommended N95 masks and car filters.
Hisar topped India's live pollution rankings with an AQI of 556. Rohtak followed at 521 while Sri Ganganagar recorded 494. Bhiwani ranked 4th with 493. Sonipat followed at 463 while Sirsa recorded 460.
New Delhi occupied 7th position with an AQI of 449. Srinagar followed at 431 while Faridabad recorded 417. Bathinda completed the top ten with 416. All 10 cities were classified under hazardous air quality.
Among major metropolitan cities, Chennai recorded 265 while Bengaluru stood at 236. Pune registered 193, and Mumbai recorded 188.
Ahmedabad reported 177 while Hyderabad stood at 156. Kolkata recorded the lowest reading among the 8 metros, at 84.
Delhi remained the most polluted metropolitan city in this comparison. Its readings highlighted the continuing severity of the capital's pollution crisis.
Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers. <br><br> Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline. <br><br> Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India. <br><br> At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility. <br><br> Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity. <br><br> Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.
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