Delhi's air quality has deteriorated to severe levels, forcing Noida schools to operate online until November 27. The District Inspector of Schools confirmed the suspension of physical classes due to hazardous AQI readings.

Delhi AQI today: The national capital received no relief from air pollution after Delhi's air quality slipped to 'severe category' on Saturday. Amid alarming rates of air pollution in Delhi NCR, all schools in Noida will operate online till November 27, reported PTI, citing an official order on Saturday.

Weeks after a sudden spike in air pollution in Delhi, police are ensuring the strict implementation of pollution control measures. Consequentially, more than 1.64 lakh challans amounting to ₹164 crore were issued in the national capital in October, which was equal to the 30% of the total challans issued in the year, reported PTI on Saturday.

Delhi AQI today | Top Updates -Delhi's air quality remained severe throughout Saturday, with the AQI at 412. The maximum temperature in the city stood at 29.4 degrees Celsius.

-Delhi's 24 hour average AQI was recorded at 412 until 4 pm on Saturday, reported PTI citing CPCB data. Around 20 monitoring stations in Delhi, including Alipur, Anand Vihar, Ashok Vihar, Bawana, Chandni Chowk, DTU, Dwarka, Jahangirpuri, Mandir Marg, Narela, Nehru Nagar, Patparganj, Rohini, Punjabi Bagh, Wazirpur, and Mundka, registered readings above 400, placing them in the 'severe' category, according to CPCB.

-Severe air pollution in Delhi has worsened respiratory illness among senior citizens, youngsters, etc. Excessive exposure to severe quality air pollution may cause long-term health issues, mainly because of the entry of fine particulate matter (PM2.5) in the bloodstream.

-Vehicular emission contributed 16 percent of Delhi's air pollution on Saturday, according to the Centre's Decision Support System (DSS) for Air Quality Management. Stubble burning in neighbouring states remains another significant source of pollution.

-In Noida's Gautam Budh Nagar area, physical classes of all the schools will remain suspended till November 25. The suspension was implemented last week in the wake of high pollution.

-"In view of the instructions given by the District Magistrate, Gautam Buddha Nagar on November 18, regarding the discontinuation of physical classes from pre-school to class 12 due to the breach of Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi-NCR to Severe category with (450 AQI), all schools of the District Gautam Buddh Nagar are directed to follow the above order till November 25," stated the order issued by Dharamvir Singh, District Inspector of Schools (DIOS).

Delhi AQI today The real-time air pollution in Delhi's several regions remained in severe category at 7 am on Sunday, November 24. High level of air pollution was recorded in Inderlok, Ashok Vihar, Mundka, Narela, etc.