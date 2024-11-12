Delhi AQI today remains in ‘very poor’ category, check air pollution in Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, and other cities

The onset of the winter season in Delhi has been marked by a massive rise in air pollution, leaving locals struggling with health issues. Delhi's air pollution remained at high levels on Monday after its average AQI was reported at 352, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.
On Sunday, the national capital recorded the 24-hour average AQI of 335, according to the CPCB.
Apart from Delhi, AQI in 11 Indian cities remained in the ‘very poor’ category, including Patna, Bhagalpur, etc.
(More to come)
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess