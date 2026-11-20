Delhi woke up to hazardous air pollution on Friday, November 20. The national capital recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 510 at 7:11 AM. The reading placed Delhi firmly in the hazardous category. Pollution levels increased sharply overnight, reversing the improvement recorded during Thursday afternoon.
According to the latest monitoring data on AQI.in, PM2.5 concentrations reached 330 micrograms per cubic metre. Meanwhile, PM10 levels stood at 462 micrograms per cubic metre. The city experienced smoky haze, with temperatures hovering around 16 degrees Celsius. Humidity stood at 62%, while wind speeds remained at 3.6 kilometres per hour.
Historical data on AQI.in reveals significant changes in Delhi's pollution levels over the previous 24 hours. The highest recorded AQI reached 563 on November 19 at 8:01 AM. However, pollution gradually declined throughout the afternoon, reaching 178 at 4:31 PM. Air quality subsequently deteriorated again as evening approached.
By early Friday morning, AQI levels had climbed above 500. The latest reading also placed Delhi 8th among the world's most polluted cities.
November's pollution figures highlight the capital's continuing struggle with deteriorating air quality. Delhi recorded an AQI of 666 on November 9. The reading subsequently dropped to 224 on November 17. However, Delhi pollution increased again, reaching 273 on November 18 and 353 on November 19.
Fine particulate matter remained a major concern across the capital. PM2.5 concentrations reached 330 micrograms per cubic metre. PM10 levels were even higher at 462 micrograms per cubic metre. Carbon monoxide concentrations stood at 2,066 parts per billion.
Nitrogen dioxide measured 22 parts per billion, while sulphur dioxide stood at six. Ozone concentrations remained at two parts per billion.
The monitoring platform presented another alarming comparison involving pollution exposure. Breathing Delhi's polluted air was estimated to be equivalent to smoking 10.2 cigarettes daily. The estimate increased to 71.4 cigarettes per week and 306 per month.
According to AQI.in, staying indoors is a ‘must’. So is wearing N95 masks. It also advises residents to use air purifiers and car filters.
Delhi's AQI of 510 exceeded every other metro city in India. Chennai recorded 254, followed by Hyderabad at 184 and Pune at 177. Bengaluru stood at 176 while Ahmedabad recorded 166. Mumbai reported 157 while Kolkata registered the lowest reading at 49.
Delhi's worsening pollution remains concerning as November progresses. The latest figures highlight the capital's continuing struggle with hazardous air quality.
Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers. <br><br> Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline. <br><br> Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India. <br><br> At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility. <br><br> Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity. <br><br> Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.
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