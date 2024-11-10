Delhi AQI today: Air quality remains ’very poor’, hospitals see surge in respiratory cases

Delhi's air quality remains very poor, with severe AQI readings exceeding 400 in several areas. Health experts report an increase in respiratory issues among patients, prompting calls for school closures to protect vulnerable children from harmful pollution levels.

Livemint
Published10 Nov 2024, 07:56 AM IST
New Delhi, Nov 09 (ANI): India Gate engulfed in a thick layer of smog as air quality remains in the 'very poor' category, in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo/Ishant)
New Delhi, Nov 09 (ANI): India Gate engulfed in a thick layer of smog as air quality remains in the ’very poor’ category, in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo/Ishant)(Ishant)

Delhi's air quality remained 'very poor' on Sunday morning, CPCB data showed.

According to the Sameer app, which provides hourly updates on the national AQI published by the CPCB, the AQI readings at Bawana and New Moti Bagh stations were in the ‘severe’ category, with values of 405 and 408, respectively.

Here are the AQI readings for other stations:

Lodhi: 319 (Very Poor)

Mandir Marg: 337 (Very Poor)

NSIT: 348 (Very Poor)

Narela: 356 (Very Poor)

New Moti Bagh: 394 (Severe)

Okhla Phase 2: 349 (Very Poor)

Punjabi Bagh: 352 (Very Poor)

Pusa Road: 329 (Very Poor)

Shadipur: 342 (Very Poor)

Siri Fort: 343 (Very Poor)

Vivek Vihar: 344 (Very Poor)

Alipur: 346 (Very Poor)

DTU: 311 (Very Poor)

Dwarka Sector 8: 326 (Very Poor)

Tito: 328 (Very Poor)

Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium: 319 (Very Poor)

Major Dhyan Chand Stadium: 357 (Very Poor)

The AQI categories are as follows:

0-50: Good

51-100: Satisfactory

101-200: Moderate

201-300: Poor

301-400: Very Poor

On Saturday, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 32.5°C, which is three degrees above the normal for this time of year. The minimum temperature was 18.3°C, four degrees higher than the season's average.

Humidity levels fluctuated between 78% and 98%, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The weather forecast for Sunday predicts moderate fog, with the maximum temperature expected to reach around 32°C and the minimum around 18°C.

Also Read: Delhi air pollution: Rise in asthma patients, double penalty on stubble burning as AQI drops to ‘severe’, know details

Meanwhile, Dr Nikhil Modi, Senior Consultant for Respiratory Critical Care at Apollo Hospital, said that apart from the regular patients, those who don't have any respiratory issues in the past are showing up with symptoms such as runny nose, sneezing, coughing and have increasing difficulties in breathing.

“We have seen the air quality index (AQI). It is more than 400 and even 500 in many places. Due to this, our regular patients, who have asthma and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) are having exacerbations. They are having more breathing difficulty. They land up in emergencies to take nebulizers, and some of them require admission. Apart from the regular patients, what we are seeing are those who don't have any respiratory issues in the past, they are coming to us with runny noses, sneezing, and coughs, and they are also having increasing difficulties. So the number of cases has suddenly gone up,” Dr Modi told ANI.

The Apollo doctor further suggested that the government close the schools for children as they remain vulnerable. Whenever the pollution levels have gone beyond a certain limit, the government has opted to close the schools, Dr Modi said.

Also Read: Delhi, NCR AQI Highlights: Delhi's PM2.5 levels up by 13% on Diwali night in 2024, says report

"For the last few years, we have been seeing that the government has taken action. Whenever this pollution level has gone beyond a certain limit, they have opted to close the schools. This is important because children are from a vulnerable group. As an adult, we are masked and can protect ourselves better, but children usually are not that effectively taking these measures. Secondly, their lungs are still in developing stages, so they are bound to have more harm due to this pollution," the doctor said.

(With inputs from ANI)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:10 Nov 2024, 07:56 AM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaDelhi AQI today: Air quality remains ’very poor’, hospitals see surge in respiratory cases

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    147.55
    03:59 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -3.35 (-2.22%)

    Tata Motors share price

    805.70
    03:58 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -14.1 (-1.72%)

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    733.05
    03:51 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    49.45 (7.23%)

    Ashok Leyland share price

    222.00
    03:59 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    6.2 (2.87%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Aarti Industries share price

    474.75
    03:59 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -40.3 (-7.82%)

    Signatureglobal India share price

    1,274.45
    03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -107.95 (-7.81%)

    Great Eastern Shipping Company share price

    1,200.50
    03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -90.45 (-7.01%)

    GMM Pfaudler share price

    1,282.90
    03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -92 (-6.69%)
    More from Top Losers

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    733.05
    03:51 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    49.45 (7.23%)

    Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

    1,098.90
    03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    71.45 (6.95%)

    Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price

    996.05
    03:59 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    61.85 (6.62%)

    One 97 Communications share price

    848.15
    03:58 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    52.35 (6.58%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,375.000.00
      Chennai
      79,381.000.00
      Delhi
      79,533.000.00
      Kolkata
      79,385.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.