Delhi AQI remains in ‘very poor’ category as city wakes up to toxic smog; check air pollution in key areas today

Delhi air pollution continues to be a cause of concern, as the city's daily average Air Quality Index (AQI) remained in the “very poor” category on Friday. Air pollution in the national capital was expected to rise to a ‘hazardous level’ post-Diwali celebrations. According to Central Pollution Control Board data, Delhi's average daily AQI increased nominally to 339 on Friday compared to 328 on Thursday.

Above-normal temperatures and favourable winds saved Delhites from a sharp deterioration in air quality on Friday. Despite favourable conditions for the dispersion of pollutants, Delhi's sky was filled with a thick layer of smog in many areas. JLN Stadium, GTB Nagar, Surya Nagar, etc., were among the most polluted areas of Delhi-NCR on Saturday, November 2.

Delhi areas AQI today

AQI in key Delhi areas AQI ITI Shahdra 470 Sri Auribindo Marg 438 Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium 420 GTB Nagar 416 Surya Nagar 406 Vasant Kunj 398 Malviya Nagar 397 Shahdhara 394 Katwaria Sarai 392

Delhi air pollution after Diwali celebrations Delhi's air pollution didn't worsen significantly post Diwali celebration, probably due to reduction in firecracker burning and favourable weather condition.

Delhi's air pollution improved on Friday, and the city's 24-hour average AQI recorded at 4 p.m. was 339, despite being recorded at 362 at 9 am the same day, reported PTI citing CPCB data.

The capital also saw an increase in the noise-pollution levels between 6 pm and midnight on Diwali, data from the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) showed.

It was anticipated that Delhi's air quality would enter the "severe" category due to the bursting of firecrackers on Diwali, but it remained "very poor".

Delhites experienced warm weather on Friday, with city's maximum temperature recorded at 33.6 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal. Delhi's minimum temperature settled at 18.4 degrees Celsius, 2.3 notches above normal.