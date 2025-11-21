Delhi AQI turns severe- schools suspend sporting activities, BCCI reportedly shifts match to Mumbai | Latest updates

Delhi AQI Impact: As Delhi continues to choke on severe air pollution, new measures have been announced by various departments to safeguard the health of people amid deteriorating Air Quality Index (AQI) levels.
Residents of the national capital and adjoining areas woke up to a thick blanket of toxic haze, as Delhi AQI continued to remain in the ‘very poor’ and even ‘severe’ categories in most areas on Friday.
Delhi's air quality improved slightly on Friday morning, with the overall AQI at 370 at 8 AM, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).
Acknowledging the severity of the situation, schools have banned sporting activities for children, while reports indicate that a cricket match has been shifted from Delhi to Mumbai.
Here are the latest updates on the Delhi air pollution crisis.
According to CPCB data, IGI Airport T3 recorded an AQI of 307, while ITO recorded 378. The Air Quality Index at Punjabi Bagh stood at 379.
Other areas, such as Najafgarh (350), North Campus DU (385), Aya Nagar (340), and CRRI Mathura Road (370), also continued to experience very poor air quality.
Air quality in some parts of Delhi was in the ‘severe’ category. Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 418, while Ashok Vihar reported 411. Rohini and RK Puram registered an AQI of 424 and 401, respectively. According to AQI categorisation, 0-50 is 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor', and 401-500 'severe'.Areas such as India Gate, Akshardham and Kartavya Path were engulfed in dense smog on Friday morning.