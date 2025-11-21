Delhi AQI turns severe- schools suspend sporting activities, BCCI reportedly shifts match to Mumbai | Latest updates

Delhi AQI Impact: As Delhi continues to choke on severe air pollution, new measures have been announced by various departments to safeguard the health of people amid deteriorating Air Quality Index (AQI) levels.

Residents of the national capital and adjoining areas woke up to a thick blanket of toxic haze, as Delhi AQI continued to remain in the ‘very poor’ and even ‘severe’ categories in most areas on Friday.

Delhi's air quality improved slightly on Friday morning, with the overall AQI at 370 at 8 AM, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Acknowledging the severity of the situation, schools have banned sporting activities for children, while reports indicate that a cricket match has been shifted from Delhi to Mumbai.

Here are the latest updates on the Delhi air pollution crisis.

Delhi Air Pollution: Latest updates The Delhi government’s Directorate of Education and Directorate of Sports have ordered the immediate suspension of all sporting activities in schools and educational institutions until further notice. All government, government-aided, and private recognised schools under the Delhi government, including NDMC, MCD, and Delhi Cantonment Board schools, universities, colleges, and recognised sports associations are required to follow this order.

The decision comes after the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) suggested that all sports competitions scheduled for November and December should be postponed due to severe pollution levels.

According to a report by The Indian Express, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has shifted a match from Delhi to Mumbai due to the pollution levels in the capital. The annual match of the Under-23 one-day tournament has been relocated due to serious air pollution concerns. The report said that the BCCI has verbally urged the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) to prepare to host all knockout matches from 25 November to 1 December. Delhi AQI today Delhi's air quality improved slightly on Friday morning, with the overall AQI at 370 at 8 AM. The city had recorded an AQI of 391 at 4 PM on 20 November. Despite the slight improvement, the city's air quality continued to remain in the ' very poor' category.

According to CPCB data, IGI Airport T3 recorded an AQI of 307, while ITO recorded 378. The Air Quality Index at Punjabi Bagh stood at 379.

Other areas, such as Najafgarh (350), North Campus DU (385), Aya Nagar (340), and CRRI Mathura Road (370), also continued to experience very poor air quality.

Air quality in some parts of Delhi was in the ‘severe’ category. Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 418, while Ashok Vihar reported 411. Rohini and RK Puram registered an AQI of 424 and 401, respectively. According to AQI categorisation, 0-50 is 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor', and 401-500 'severe'.Areas such as India Gate, Akshardham and Kartavya Path were engulfed in dense smog on Friday morning.