Delhi AQI turns 'very poor' for first time this season; doctor advises 'masks, medicines' and other precautions

The national capital on Monday recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 312, considered 'very poor' for the first time this season. The minimum temperature at the Safdarjung weather station settled at 16.4 degrees Celsius, 1.1 notches above normal. In an interview with news agency ANI, Dr Nikhil Modi of Apollo Hospital advised people with chronic conditions to take precautions in advance to avoid complications. He suggested taking medicines regularly and seeking a doctor's advice immediately if they feel their health is deteriorating.

Advertisement

What precautions should you take? While talking about the risks air pollution poses to our lungs and other organs, the doctor suggested that people with respiratory problems avoid going out during periods of excessive pollution, especially early in the morning and at night, and use masks. It has been repeatedly suggested that N95 masks are a good tool to combat air pollution.

Invest in air-purifying plants such as aloe vera, ivy and spider plants that can be placed at home and on your office desk. These plants not only purify the air but also calm your mind.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What does a Delhi AQI of 312 mean? ⌵ An AQI of 312 falls in the ‘very poor’ category, which ranges from 301 to 400. The reported figure was a morning reading, not the day’s average. 2 What precautions should people take when Delhi’s air quality is very poor? ⌵ People with respiratory problems should avoid going out during periods of heavy pollution, especially early morning and at night, and use a mask. Those with chronic conditions should take their medicines regularly and seek medical advice if their health worsens. 3 Why can Delhi’s air quality worsen during colder weather? ⌵ Low temperatures and fog can slow the dispersion of pollutants, trapping them near the surface. Calm winds can also allow emissions to remain in the atmosphere for longer. 4 When is GRAP Stage 2 applied in Delhi? ⌵ GRAP Stage 2 applies when Delhi’s AQI enters the ‘very poor’ range of 301 to 400. The CAQM decides whether to invoke it based on air-quality conditions and meteorological forecasts.

Following a healthy diet rich in antioxidants, protein and green vegetables is vital, as it helps protect your body from the harmful effects of air pollutants.

Advertisement

Surge in patients reporting breathing difficulties and chest infections Dr Modi's advice came in the wake of a recent surge in patients reporting lung diseases.

"...Since yesterday we are seeing a lot of polluted air around us, which is very harmful for our patients. We already are seeing that those patients who already have lung disease are turning up in our OPD as well as our emergency with increased breathing difficulty, and some of them are even requiring admission. A number of cases are coming with chest infections also...," Modi said.

Advertisement

The minimum temperatures at other weather stations were recorded at 16.4 degrees Celsius at Palam, 16.8 degrees at Lodhi Road, 17.2 degrees at the Ridge and 16.7 degrees at Ayanagar, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

No rainfall was recorded at any of the five weather stations during the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Monday.

Also Read | Delhi AQI to slip into 'poor' category from Wednesday

The AQI reading of 312 is the morning reading and not the day's average, which will be available at 4 pm, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage 2 is applied in Delhi when the Air Quality Index (AQI) enters the 'Very Poor' category, ranging between 301 and 400.

The Sub-Committee for Operationalisation of the GRAP, i.e. the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), decides to invoke Stage 2 based on dynamic air quality and meteorological forecasts. It includes strict measures to curb air pollution.

Advertisement

About the Author Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in...Read More ✕ Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity.



With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture.



She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes.



Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.