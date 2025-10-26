Delhi AQI ‘very poor’ at 320: Toxic air drives up breathing problems, pregnancy-related cases by '30%'

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 320 — in "very poor" category early Sunday, October 26, as per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR).

Advertisement

Earlier on Saturday, October 25, the AQI in Delhi was in "poor" category at 292, the CPCB said in an update.

The air quality index in Anand Vihar stood at 430 (severe category) on Sunday, while that in Burari Crossing, it was at 393. Near IGI airport and NSIT Dwarka, the AQI was in the poor category at 266 and 292 respectively.

Advertisement

According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

Delhi-NCR sees rise in respiratory, pregnancy-related cases Days following Diwali have once again brought a sharp decline in Delhi-NCR's air quality, with hospitals reporting a noticeable surge in respiratory and pregnancy-related complications.

Doctors across the region have attributed this spike to the combined effects of air and noise pollution caused by the widespread bursting of firecrackers, particularly during late-night hours.

According to pulmonologists and gynaecologists, both outpatient and emergency cases saw a sharp rise between October 20 and 23, as pollution levels soared far beyond permissible limits.

Advertisement

Delhi's Air Quality Index remained in the "very poor" category in the period.

The sudden exposure to smoke, toxic gases, and fine particulate matter has left the elderly, children, pregnant women, and those with chronic respiratory or cardiac illnesses struggling to cope.

"The post-Diwali smog is particularly dangerous because it comes with a sudden, dense concentration of pollutants. We've seen a nearly 30 percent jump in patients with breathing difficulties, asthma flare-ups, and allergic bronchitis within just two days after Diwali," Dr Pulkit Agarwal,Consultant Pulmonologist, SilverStreak Superspeciality Hospital, told news agency PTI.

Echoing the concern, Dr Mohit Bhardwaj, Consultant Pulmonology, Shalby International Hospital, Gurugram said, "The combination of stagnant winter air and smoke from crackers traps pollutants close to the ground. People with pre-existing conditions must avoid outdoor exposure during peak pollution hours, wear N95 masks, and continue prescribed inhalers or medications without interruption."

Advertisement

Gynaecologists are equally alarmed about the less visible but serious effects of pollution on maternal and foetal health.

"High levels of particulate matter can cross the placental barrier and interfere with foetal growth and brain development. We have observed an increase in expectant mothers reporting shortness of breath, dizziness, and elevated blood pressure following Diwali festivities," explained Dr Astha Dayal Director Obstetrics and Gynecology, CK Birla Hospital Gurgaon Robotic and Laparoscopic Surgeon.

Post-Diwali, PM2.5 levels peaked at 675, a four-year high.

Dr Yashica Gudesar Director and unit head Obstetrician and Gynaecology, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Dwarka highlighted that continuous exposure to polluted air during pregnancy could also raise the risk of preterm birth and low birth weight.

Advisory for pregnant women "We advise pregnant women to stay indoors when air quality dips, use air purifiers at home, and increase fluid intake to flush out toxins.

Advertisement

"Working women should also ensure the use of air purifiers at home, in their offices, and even in cars to minimize continuous exposure to harmful pollutants," she said.

Health experts have collectively urged both citizens and authorities to adopt more responsible and sustainable ways of celebrating festivals.

They recommended switching to eco-friendly crackers, organising community firework displays instead of individual ones, and promoting quieter, greener celebrations.

With air quality dipping to "severe" levels across several parts of Delhi-NCR, medical professionals stress that preventive care, public awareness, and responsible celebration are the only ways to break this recurring post-Diwali health emergency.