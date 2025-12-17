Delhi AQI woes: Supreme Court moots closure of border toll plazas, gives MCD one week to devise ‘concrete plan’

Taking a stern view of the "annual feature" of severe air pollution in the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR), the Supreme Court on Wednesday issued a sweeping set of directives aimed at providing pragmatic solutions, including the potential temporary shutdown or relocation of nine key toll plazas managed by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

The court expressed strong concern over the massive traffic congestion at entry points, noting that the resultant long queues of idling vehicles significantly exacerbate vehicular emissions and overall pollution levels.

The apex court specifically directed the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the MCD to urgently consider either temporarily closing or relocating the nine toll collection booths situated at the national capital's borders.

One-week deadline for MCD During the hearing, the SC was informed that MCD toll collection points, including one at the Gurugram border, were causing multi-hour traffic snarls. It questioned the necessity of the current collection model, remarking that while tolls generate income, they also generate litigation and serious environmental damage.

The SC suggested that the MCD devise a "concrete plan" to ensure "absolutely no toll plaza till January 31 next year." The MCD was granted a strict deadline, being directed to take a decision on the temporary closure of the nine toll plazas within one week and place that decision on the court record.

The court also suggested that the NHAI explore managing these plazas and diverting a portion of the collection to the MCD to offset the temporary revenue loss.

"We have also asked the NHAI to consider the possibility of shifting the nine toll collection booths of the MCD in Delhi at such locations which can be manned by NHAI and the part of the toll collected by it can be diverted to the MCD to compensate for the perceived temporary loss," it said.

"Meanwhile, the MCD is directed to cooperate on the issue and consider suspending the toll plazas for a temporary period; such a decision shall be taken within one week and be placed on record," the SC said.

Stricter action on older vehicles In a significant modification to its interim order of 12 August, the Supreme Court permitted authorities to take coercive action against older vehicles that do not comply with Bharat Stage-IV (BS-IV) emission standards. This move targets pre-BS-IV vehicles, which are deemed to be disproportionately contributing to air quality degradation.