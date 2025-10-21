Delhi AQI worsens: 5 precautions residents and travellers must take amid rising air pollution in NCR

Diwali was celebrated in Delhi on Monday with green firecrackers after the Supreme Court allowed the same in an order issued last week.

On Tuesday, the national capital woke up to its worst AQI in three years on the day after Diwali.

While the BJP government in Delhi is blaming the Aam Aadmi Party for the same, claiming that the latter forced farmers in Punjab to burn stubble, it is the 'aam aadmi' of Delhi who will bear the brunt of the excessive air pollution. Here we take a look at how air pollution affects us and what residents and travellers in Delhi can do to protect themselves amid the worsening air quality in the city.

How air pollution affects us High Air Quality Index can cause several short-term as well as long-term health effects.

Respiratory irritation, eye irritation, headache, fatigue, and worsened asthma are among the short-term health effects of air pollution.

Chronic respiratory diseases like bronchitis, COPD; heart disease; lung cancer, reduced development of lungs in children are among the long-term health risks from air pollution.

Children and the elderly, along with people suffering from respiratory issues and pregnant women are among the groups most affected by air pollution.

"As winter approaches every year, we see the AQI start to rise because as the air cools, the wind speed decreases, and cold air does not rise, causing pollution to accumulate at lower levels. Before Diwali, we started seeing that the AQI was rising, and after Diwali, it was expected that the AQI would rise further. As soon as pollution increases, people with allergies and lung problems face issues like difficulty in breathing, coughing, watery eyes, and other symptoms. Patients have started coming right after the next day of Diwali," Dr. Nikhil Modi, Respiratory Medicine Specialist at Apollo Hospitals, told ANI.

What are some protective measures one can take in such times? People already suffering from respiratory ailments should ideally check the AQI before stepping outside, and avoid heading outdoors unless strictly necessary. 2. Those who have to head outside should carry either an N95 or an N99 mask.

3. Windows of homes should be kept close on days when the air pollution is high.

4. Keeping more indoor plants helps improve oxygen levels at home.

5. Using an air purifier at home, which will remove PM2.5 and allergens from homes, can also lead to clear indoor air quality.