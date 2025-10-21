Delhi AQI at worst levels in 4 years as air turns toxic day after Diwali: Here's what we know so far

Delhi AQI: Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) on Tuesday took a hard hit, a day after Diwali celebrations. As per latest data from the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), Delhi AQI today stood at 351 as of 4 pm, indicative of a ‘very poor’ category air quality.

“#AQI of #Delhi today at 4:00 PM (Average of past 24 hours),” the CAQM said in a post on X on Tuesday.

The severe dip in Delhi AQI comes a day after Diwali, with the Supreme Court allowing the bursting of green crackers this year for a span of two hours. However, residents flouted the SC order and continued to burst crackers even after the dedicated slot was over.

Delhi AQI today: What does latest data say? According to the latest data from CAQM, Delhi AQI was averaging in the ‘very poor’ category at 351 over the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Noida AQI stood at 321, also in the ‘very poor’ category, while Gurugram AQI was recorded at 370, which translates to the ‘very poor’ category as well.

Bawana recorded an AQI of 424 and remains the only area with air quality that falls under the 'severe' category. AQI in Anand Vihar stood at 332, Ashok Vihar 373, Burari Crossing 388, IGI Airport (Terminal 3) 295, ITO 349, Lodhi Road 334, Mundka 380, Najafgarh 312, Narela 363, Patparganj 320 and Punjabi Bagh 399.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good,' 51 and 100 'satisfactory,' 101 and 200 'moderate,' 201 and 300 'poor,' 301 and 400 'very poor,' and 401 and 500 'severe.'

Delhi AQI at worst levels post Diwali in 4 years Delhi AQI was at its worst level post Diwali since 2021, with PM2.5 levels rising to 488 micrograms per cubic metre in the 24 hours after Diwali. This was more than three times the pre-festival level of 156.6 micrograms per cubic metre.

A data analysis by CPCB between 2021 and 2025 shows that Delhi AQI and the PM2.5 levels in the air have consistently deteriorated during Diwali night and early the next morning.

The PM2.5 levels post Diwali in 2025 was the worst since 2021, making Delhi AQI worst in 4 years after the festival.

Delhi AQI: Govt blames AAP in Punjab Following the toxic Delhi AQI after Diwali, the state government blamed the Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab accusing it of forcing farmers to burn stubble.

Addressing a press conference, Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said that AAP was “playing politics”.

Sirsa said that every religion has the right to celebrate its festival, indicating bursting of crackers is an indispensable way of celebrating Diwali.

He stressed that despite the lifting of the ban on green firecrackers this year, Delhi's air quality index (AQI) rose only marginally, from 345 before Diwali to 356 the next morning, an increase of "just 11 points".

Last year, it increased by 32 units and in 2023 by 83 units, he pointed out.

“This little increase of just 11 points was observed this year even though it was reported that the highest number of stubble-burning incidents occurred last night,” he said, showing videos purportedly of burning of crop residue in Punjab.

Punjab reports 3x jump in stubble burning Data from the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) showed that 353 stubble burning incidents were reported from the state so far this season.

This is an over-three-fold jump in the number of stubble burning cases over the past 10 days, when the figures stood at just 116 till October 11.

Most of the cases were reported from Tarn Taran and Amritsar, both of which are located around 450 kilometres away from Delhi.