Delhi: Around 100 flights delayed due to dense fog

In the national capital, the flight diversion was reported at around 11.25 pm on Monday, with a SpiceJet flight from Jabalpur to Delhi being diverted to Jaipur. This was followed by a flight from Dubai (P4999) being diverted around 11.35 pm, A GoFirst Mumbai to Delhi flight (G8 341) was diverted at 11.36 pm, and two more flights – a Dubai-Delhi flight (VTVRV) and an Ahmedabad-Delhi Air India flight (AI 816).