Delhi: Over 38 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses administered so far

Delhi government on Saturday vaccinated over 1.28 lakh people against Covid-19, stated a state health bulletin said on Sunday adding that around 39 lakh doses have been administered in the national capital so far.

According to the vaccination bulletin issued by the Delhi government, as many as 38,96,551 COVID-19 vaccine doses been administered across the national capital since the commencement of the vaccination drive on January 16, while 1,28,441 doses were administered on May 8.

"Vaccine doses received till date from the Government of India supply for beneficiaries above 45 years, frontline workers and healthcare workers stands at 43,20,490. Out of which, 38,53,300 doses have been utilised till date," the bulletin said.

The balance stock left with the Delhi government is 4,67,190 doses, it pointed out.

AAP MLA Atishi said, Delhi has so far received 5.5 lakh doses of coronavirus vaccines for the 18-44 category, and over 43 lakh doses for 45-plus, as well as healthcare and frontline workers.

Healthcare workers, frontline staff and those aged above 45 are being given jabs at 470 centres, whereas beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group are being inoculated at 394 centres.

Meanwhile, in a letter to to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said around 1.5 crore people in Delhi are aged above 18 and thus there is a need of three crore doses.

"We have received roughly 50 lakh doses so far. Therefore, we need about 2.5 crore additional doses, but we are unable to receive supplies as per our requirement," he said in the letter.

Earlier this week, Kejriwal said that the entire population of Delhi can be vaccinated within three months, if adequate doses are available.

"As I had promised earlier, we can vaccinate the entire (population of) Delhi within three months if there's adequate supply. We will open up more centres if we get more doses in a timely manner," he said. The inoculation drive in the city for the age group of 18-45 on May 3.

Delhi recorded 273 more COVID-19 fatalities and 13,336 new infections on Sunday, while the positivity rate remained below 25% for the fourth consecutive day, the Health Department said.

There are 86,232 active cases and over 12.17 lakh people have either recovered, migrated out or have been discharged, according to a health bulletin.

(With inputs from agencies)

