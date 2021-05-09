Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Delhi: Over 38 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses administered so far

Delhi: Over 38 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses administered so far

Premium
A nurse prepares a dose of Covishield vaccine, developed by Oxford-Astrazeneca Plc. and manufactured by Serum Institute of India Ltd., at a Covid-19 vaccination center in Pune, Maharashtra.
2 min read . 09:15 PM IST Staff Writer( with inputs from PTI )

  • As many as 38,96,551 COVID-19 vaccine doses been administered across the national capital since the commencement of the vaccination drive on January 16
  • Arvind Kejriwal said around 1.5 crore people in Delhi are aged above 18 and thus there is a need of three crore doses

Delhi government on Saturday vaccinated over 1.28 lakh people against Covid-19, stated a state health bulletin said on Sunday adding that around 39 lakh doses have been administered in the national capital so far.

TRENDING STORIES See All

Delhi government on Saturday vaccinated over 1.28 lakh people against Covid-19, stated a state health bulletin said on Sunday adding that around 39 lakh doses have been administered in the national capital so far.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

According to the vaccination bulletin issued by the Delhi government, as many as 38,96,551 COVID-19 vaccine doses been administered across the national capital since the commencement of the vaccination drive on January 16, while 1,28,441 doses were administered on May 8.

"Vaccine doses received till date from the Government of India supply for beneficiaries above 45 years, frontline workers and healthcare workers stands at 43,20,490. Out of which, 38,53,300 doses have been utilised till date," the bulletin said.

The balance stock left with the Delhi government is 4,67,190 doses, it pointed out.

AAP MLA Atishi said, Delhi has so far received 5.5 lakh doses of coronavirus vaccines for the 18-44 category, and over 43 lakh doses for 45-plus, as well as healthcare and frontline workers.

Healthcare workers, frontline staff and those aged above 45 are being given jabs at 470 centres, whereas beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group are being inoculated at 394 centres.

Meanwhile, in a letter to to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said around 1.5 crore people in Delhi are aged above 18 and thus there is a need of three crore doses.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Premium

The mortgage boom is fading

3 min read . 09:34 PM IST
Premium

Anthony Fauci says ‘no doubt’ US has undercounted its covid deaths

1 min read . 09:32 PM IST
Premium

Uttarakhand imposes one-week complete lockdown amid Covid surge. Details here

1 min read . 09:36 PM IST
Premium

Chinese rocket returns to earth over Indian Ocean

1 min read . 09:18 PM IST

"We have received roughly 50 lakh doses so far. Therefore, we need about 2.5 crore additional doses, but we are unable to receive supplies as per our requirement," he said in the letter.

Earlier this week, Kejriwal said that the entire population of Delhi can be vaccinated within three months, if adequate doses are available.

"As I had promised earlier, we can vaccinate the entire (population of) Delhi within three months if there's adequate supply. We will open up more centres if we get more doses in a timely manner," he said. The inoculation drive in the city for the age group of 18-45 on May 3.

Delhi recorded 273 more COVID-19 fatalities and 13,336 new infections on Sunday, while the positivity rate remained below 25% for the fourth consecutive day, the Health Department said.

There are 86,232 active cases and over 12.17 lakh people have either recovered, migrated out or have been discharged, according to a health bulletin.

(With inputs from agencies)

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!