Delhi artificial rain: Cloud seeding trial conducted amid poor air quality, what to expect?

Cloud seeding trial for artificial rains has been conducted in Delhi amid poor air quality in the national capital in the wake of Diwali. A test flight was earlier conducted in Burari last week.

Advertisement

The trial has been conducted by the Delhi government in association with IIT Kanpur.

The trial, which is aimed at inducing artificial rain to tackle air pollution in the capital, is part of the Delhi government's strategy to mitigate deteriorating air quality as the winter months approach.

Also Read | Cloud seeding in Delhi: How it works as city awaits first artificial rain

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said to reporters, "This is an experiment. Let's see what comes of it. If the experiment is successful, I believe a solution that will be very important for Delhiites will emerge... This is new for all of us, as it's the first time in Delhi. But I pray that this trial is successful and that Delhi benefits from it," as per a report by ANI.

Advertisement

Manjinder Singh Sirsa, the Delhi Environment Minister, said that eight fire flares released, and the trial lasted for half an hour.

“IIT-Kanpur says rain could happen within 15 minutes to four hours after cloud-seeding trial,” Sirsa also said, as per PTI.

Advertisement

He also revealed that the next trial will be conducted later on Tuesday in the outer parts of the city. Nine to ten trials are likely to be conducted over the next few days.

How artificial rain works During the test run conducted in Burari last week, small amounts of silver iodide and sodium chloride were released into the air, but rain could not be induced due to low atmospheric moisture.

Atmospheric moisture of 50 per cent is required for artificial rains.

Silver iodide is added the clouds at higher altitudes where the temperature is zero degrees. The silver iodide particles keep accumulating ice and water from the clouds till they are heavy and start falling.

As they fall, the ice melts due to rising temperatures and the melted water turns warmer closer to the ground, as per a report by the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), Pune accessed by PTI.

Advertisement

Is cloud seeding effective? A US government's Accountability Office report reveals that there is limited evidence across the globe about the effectiveness of cloud seeding, thus posing a challenge in evaluating its effectiveness.

Also Read | Weather today: IMD issues red alerts as Cyclone Montha nears landfall

Moreover, these seeding agents like silver iodide, which also fall to the earth during artificial rainfall, can prove to be an environmental hazard.