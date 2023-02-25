Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal claims Manish Sisodia will be arrested soon in excise policy case
- The Delhi Chief Minister further said that the CBI raided Sisodia's residence and searched his bank lockers, but nothing was found.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has claimed that his sources have confirmed that Deputy CM Manish Sisodia will be arrested by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday. Sisodia was called for questioning many times in regards to Delhi's liquor excise policy case on 19 February.
